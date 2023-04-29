Another Author Gets Rooked By A Scammer

I received the following email last week:

I am the author of the book (removed). I used a company to self publish it. Now, they have disappeared. They set up everything for me, website, etc., and now I think they may still be selling my book from my website and taking all the proceeds. I don’t know what to do. I have contacted the police but they don’t seem hopeful they will catch these people.

I looked up the company he was using. Here was my response:

The first red flag should have been the marketing text on their website. The English is choppy and there is missing punctuation. They also claim to be one of the leading publishers in the U.S. The problem is they are NOT in the U.S.

There are several negative complaints about the company online. There are also positive comments but the company responded only to the positive comments, and used the exact same response to all of them. That makes me suspicious that the positive reviews may have been fake.

If you are a U.S. citizen, and if you money to someone in a foreign country, and if you are later wronged, your chances of getting any of your money or files back are nil to none.

As you have now experienced, paying a publisher to register and design your website is a bad idea because you have no control over it. The website URL is your exact name but you don’t own it, even though you paid for it.

I’m very sorry you’ve been scammed by that company. Unfortunately, when his happens, the only choice an author has is to republish his or her book with a reputable publisher.

Have you tried to order a copy of your book from your website? If so, did you get a copy of the book? Do you have any copies of your book right now? Is you see a barcode and text on the very last page, I might be able to determine which company is printing that book. I doubt that foreign company actually printed it.

Also, did they register a copyright for you? If not, you can register your copyright, and demand companies stop selling the version published by that firm.

Some of these smaller companies think it’s easy to run a publishing business. When they realize it’s not, they pack up, and run. Unfortunately, if your book is still selling, that firm is still getting paid for those sales. It is highly doubtful you will ever hear from them again.

I recommend republishing your book under a different title. Only use a firm located in the U.S., and make sure it’s well-established, and has been in business for many years. Using any new “publisher” is a huge risk these days.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

https://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html