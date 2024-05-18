COMPLAINTS about ProfessionalsGhostwriting.com

Q –

Angela,

Just got a text from someone claiming to be “Tom Ingram, the publisher.”

Wanted me to “get on a call”, phone number: 1-954-852-7003

https://www.professionalsghostwriting.com

I knew it was an imposter because the spelling in the texts was worse then my own.

Thought you should know.

Cathy

A –

Hi Cathy,

I found them. Check out some of the horrible comments I found on TrustPilot.com about ProfessionalsGhostwriting.com!

Complete Frauds

“I hired this company to ghost write a book for me. The content they supplied would have been embarrassing to put my name on; rife with grammatical errors, spelling errors and inanity…”

This Ghost writer can not be trusted

“This company cheated me out of nearly 11,000 dollars. when all I asked them to do was to market my book…”

and

“Their address is in Los Angeles, but I don’t think they are there. Their accents are East Asian. They promised an audiobook but what they sent me was useless to market because so many words were mispronounced or left out.”

Professional Ghostwriter wishing death on potential customer

“The next morning he sends me a text wishing bad things upon my life (see image attached of actual text message). For example I need to die..”

THIS COMPANY IS A SCAM

“THEY HAVE NEVER FISHED THE PROJECTS, THEY ASSURE YOU THEY WILL NOT ASK FOR MORE MONEY BUT EVERY WEEK THEY ASK FOR A NEW LARGE AMOUNT OF MONEY FOR SOMETHING THEY NEVER DELIVER ON!!!!!!!!”

Hired them to ghostwrite a book

“When I asked for a refund they avoided my calls for weeks. Still waiting for my refund which they haven’t paid back…”

These people are bullies

“They sent me 1 text message every day. I politely explained them I am not interested they keep doing it for the last 2 months. I reported them 10 times to Federal Trade Commission…”

They are unprofessional and completely dishonest

“They are unprofessional and completely dishonest. They promised a refund but never came through. They will promise the world and deliver crap. Save your money…”

The most unprofessional company I have come across

“They are a high pressure sales organization that every week they try to sell you another package…”

They stole thousands from me!!!

“They promised the world in a contract! Money Back Guarantee! They are nothing but frauds!!!! Refusing to refund my money! Over 1 year without one sale!!!!”

READ MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE COMPLAINTS ABOVE, AND EVEN MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT ProfessionalsGhostwriting.com RIGHT HERE.

