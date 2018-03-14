4 top-paying freelance writing jobs! Trending on the internet. – Cynthia Crosby

Recently, I’ve been doing research on freelance writing, were many bloggers and writers are paid for their work, by specific industries, who hire freelancers, to write content. Freelance writing, is where a writer writes independently, or as a contributor to publishing sources, such as a newsletter, blog, or corporations.

Here is a featured compilation of 4 top freelance writing jobs, writers can make money immediately. These are some of the most consistent, and predominate topics I have seen within the past 6 months of doing research on writing, blogging, freelancing, and making money as a writer.

Article Writing – These are considered unique assignments, a publication asks you to write about a particular topic, and you submit your writing based on the publication’s guidelines and are paid for that particular assignment, or you pitch a publication, after seeing a post for a specific writing assignment. Article writing can range anywhere from $1.00 per word or $400 for a 2000 word article.

Niche Newsletter Writing – If you are a corporate writer and like to write business content, newsletter writing is for you. One of the freelance writing brands I researched recently, shared how, Niche writing for businesses, for example, writing a monthly newsletter for a financial advisor consultant, can pay anywhere from $2,000-$4,000 per month. Writing weekly content for businesses, is rewarding and you can set your own rates, and write for businesses in niches, where you want to write about, pet stores were mentioned as one of the best businesses to write for.

Book Writing – Book Publishing is a massive industry and is not going anywhere anytime soon. And with so many books being published every day, new writing styles posted online, (“48 hour book writng”, “2 hour book recording”, to name a couple) 2 hours worth of speaking will provide you with a standard book to publish. These ideas are all over the internet, but ideally, a good writer is a dedicated writer who takes time to plan their book, by topic, content, and purpose, even the title all has to come into play. Self-publishing on Amazon is a money-saving way of getting your book published at a very low cost. There are other book publishing websites, just search for them online. If you are writing a book for someone else, subscribe to publishers, and write books based on publishers guidelines. Craigslist also has listings for people who need help publishing books and book publishing ads. Begin answering some of these posts, but use your own intuition to avoid scams.

Writing Travel Guides – Where would we be without travel writers? We would not know anything about dining in New York or traveling to places such as Morocco, and many of the other destinations and countries we read about. How in the world would we know about that Bed and Breakfast in Spokane, if a Travel writer had not written about it? Before taking my most recent vacation, I searched online and perused travel guides, on tourism websites. Travel guides show unique travel destinations within a specific travel area – say Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Travel guides provide detailed destination information within a publication. These publications are generally produced and sponsored by tourism agencies, or destination sites within a travel area.

The internet is a great place to start when looking for where to make money online. Bloggers are also really great sources for this information. Keyword search your writing niche, and search publications such as this one. Reach out to publications and pitch them writing ideas, and create your desired freelance writing income.

RELATED:

Cynthia Crosby is a new blogger and freelance writer. But she really loves entrepreneurship and business. She is consistently sharing new ideas, and loves to share valuable content with her audience. On her personal blog, she writes about her entrepreneurial journey and her daily triumphs. Her newest business blog is Petals & Pens it is focused on creativity and online trends. She loves to write, so as she continues to develop her writing style, she plans to continue to focus my freelance writing content with trends and success in freelance writing.