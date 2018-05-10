Wonder

625 Broadway, 12th Floor

New York NY 10012

Phone: (646)580-1194

Fax:

Website: http://www.askwonder.com

Email address: apply@askwonder.com

“Wonder is an on-demand research network where bright minds like you come to explore intriguing and intellectually stimulating topics. With Wonder, you can earn while you learn. It’s simple. Do research, get paid. The research you’ll do serves as the bedrock for strategies and initiatives by our clients, who include top-tier consulting firms, VCs, and international marketing agencies. As a Wonder Analyst, you’ll choose where and when you want to work, learn about new topics, and develop useful professional skills. Best of all, you’ll get paid for each research request you complete! Pays $10-$16 per research task.

Researchers. "Examples of type of research requested by past Wonder clients: What's the expected ROI on Ethereum (cryptocurrency) mining, and what's the best way to get started?; Please provide the psychographic profile of an author publishing their first book; Why would AOL or Verizon be interested in a strategic investment in the startup Rollout.io?; What are 5 new trends in online food ordering? The Perks: Sharpen your analytical skills and build your resume; Competitive pay on a flexible schedule; Perform research for top global companies like: Proctor & Gamble, Bloomberg Beta, PWC, Omnicom Group and WPP; Join a network of like-minded people peers in an active global community of independent researchers. Pays $10-$16 per research task.

Pays $10-$16 per research task.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes