Skim Magazine

ALHASAN Systems Private Limited, 205-C 2nd Floor, Avacuee Trust Complex, Sector F-5/1

Islamabad, Pakistan 44,000

Phone: +92.51.835.9288

Fax: +92.51.835.9287

Website: http://www.alhasan.com/skim-magazine

Guidelines: http://skim.pk/career

Editor: Rabeea Wajeeha, Sub-Editor; Muhammed Akhtar, Sub-Editor.

Email address: skim@alhasan.com

About The Publication:

“SKIM Magazine is a Canadian publication and the printed version of the magazine will be distributed to government offices, local and international NGOs, UN agencies, donor organizations, and other private sector the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries and Pakistan. We would like to invite you to read our past issues of SKIM Magazine at

http://alhasan.com/skim-magazine. In today’s fast paced world, society is faced with numerous challenges that could be aptly handled through technology. Spatial Knowledge & Information Management [SKIM] magazine’s framework consists of many cross cutting themes, including: Education, Health. Economy, Policy, Governance, Energy, Environment, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. This monthly magazine attempts to cover the most pressing issues from these sectors, and evoke how latest technologies can be used to find the most optimal solutions. The intent of the magazine is to showcase the knowledge and applied technologies, which could bring about a

fundamental change in achieving societal growth and development.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-3 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 2-3 days. Sample copy available online. Pays $40 for 1500-2000 words.

Current Needs:

“SKIM Magazine is looking for skilled and experienced original content writers to produce technical and thought-provoking research oriented articles. The SKIM magazine is committed to publishing cutting-edge, provocative, and thoughtful material in the field of Information Communication Technologies and GIS related technologies with a focus on the following sectors:

•Health•Energy & Mining•Transportation•Business Intelligence•Education•ICT & Social Media•Recreation & Tourism•Economy – Business/Banking/ Finance /Money & Investments•GIS•Public policy•Governance•Elections/ Democracy•Infrastructure Planning & Development•Natural Resources – Environment/ Climate Change•Legal

*Focus countries: GCC, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Pakistan” Pays $40 for 1500-2000 words. Submit ms by email.

Pays $40 for 1500-2000 words.

Photos/Art:

“Larger than 2MP.”

Hints:

“Many new writers don’t spend the time to back up the article with appropriate research. SKIM Magazine prefers articles that show solid research based on authentic sources.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes