LIVE

1445 N. Boonville Ave

Springfield MO 65802

Phone:

Fax:

Website:

Guidelines:

Editor: Wade Quick

Email address: rl-live@gph.org

About The Publication:

“Christian reader for adults. Favors true first-person testimonials. Also considers fiction, how-to and as-told-to. Stories must be from a Christian point of view and must have something the reader can readily identify with. We do not accept Bible-based fiction.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 15K. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. “We evaluate completed manuscripts. Response time varies but should be less than eight weeks. Send a written request for samples with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to our mailing address.” Guidelines available on request. Pays $0.10/word for first rights; $0.07/word for reprints; $60 for first rights poems and $42 for reprinted poems. Submit complete ms by email.

Current Needs:

“Material with a clear tie to a season: spring, summer, winter, or fall. Stories that run 900 to 1,200 words.”

Photos/Art:

Pays $25

Hints:

“Become familiar with the publication before submitting a manuscript.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes