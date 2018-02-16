The Antigonish Review

About The Publication:

“The Antigonish Review is a quarterly literary journal published by St. Francis Xavier University. The Review features poetry, fiction, reviews and critical articles from all parts of Canada, the US and overseas, using original graphics to enliven the format.” Welcomes new writers. 90% freelance. Circ. 1000. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms six months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds 4-8 months. Sample copy available by mail for $15. Subscription $35. Pays “$50.00 plus two copies for fiction, essays, articles and book reviews. $10.00 per page to a maximum of $50.00 plus two copies for poetry; $100.00 plus two copies for cover art.”

Pays "$50.00 plus two copies for fiction, essays, articles and book reviews. $10.00 per page to a maximum of $50.00 plus two copies for poetry; $100.00 plus two copies for cover art."

Pays “$50.00 plus two copies for fiction, essays, articles and book reviews. $5.00 per page to a maximum of $25.00 plus two copies for poetry; $100.00 plus two copies for cover art.”

“Cover art – Queries by email only please.” Cover art pays $100 plus two copies.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes