Deafening Broadway Show Tunes After 11:00 p.m.?!

It’s been pretty quiet at the floating home office ever since the annual Grand Prix left town. However, all of our seaside solitude came to a screaming halt this week when American Stage came to town.
Each year, in the marina park, trucks show up with mounds of equipment. Seemingly out of nowhere, an entire Broadway-type stage is erected, along with tables, chairs, tents, and more. And, each year, it’s a different performance but the headaches for marina residents remain the same.
Marina parking is a bit limited on quiet days. But, when the play comes to town, it can get packed. And, while people watching the play aren’t supposed to park in designated marina parking spaces, many do, taking the risk of getting a $15 parking ticket. We have special placards to put in our cars so we can bypass the police who are blocking off the entrance. I have no idea how those other cars are getting into the marina…but they are!
And, while I’m all for culture and clean-cut entertainment, trying to sleep when there is VERY LOUD music and singing blasted through microphones is difficult, to say the least. And, it lasts for three weeks.
This year, they’re performing The Producers. Each night, we hear the same song we heard the night before, and the night before that, and the night before hat. I swear…if I have to listen to Springtime for Hitler one more time, I going to lose it!
Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.
ANGELA ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy
ANGELA ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750
ANGELA ON LINKEDIN
https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390
Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
I love your graphic!
I found that on Pixabay using the word “Broadway,” oddly enough. And, she looks just like me! That was really weird! 🙂
I feel your pain re: the loud music. Imagine subwoofer bass mariachi “music” pounding through your walls? Well, that’s we get here in my dry-land suburban neighborhood for the last 12 or so YEARS. At least you can sail away. . . .
My first winter as a liveaboard down south, we had a slip in front of a a restaurant. On warm Sat. night, they opened the doors to the deck and the band played until 11:00 or so. Bands varied. but they were all loud and not very good. As long as they hit the right notes, I got to the point that I could tune them out. Just about that time, they played an off note and that got me awake again. In the spring we headed north, but the following winter we returned to the same marina and requested a slip farther away from the restaurant. The dockmaster was surprised and said many people requested slips by the restaurant. To each her own! Maybe you can change your slip?
We have one of the farthest slips from the park. Thank goodness it’s only for 3 weeks and not EVERY Saturday night! We’re also right across the water from the Dali Museum. They occasionally host weddings. The last two have run late into the night and they were blasting popular 80’s music…which was actually pretty cool! 😉
-Angela