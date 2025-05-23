Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/23/2025

May 23, 2025 No Comments

Part-time Remote History Writer
US Ghost Adventures

Freelance Script Writer – for celebrity related YouTube channel
Crealon Media

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$75K
Carolina Public Press

Full-time Remote News Editor – Pays $90K-$130K
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA)

Full-time Remote Benefits Compliance Document Writer/E
recruiter

Freelance English Content Writer
SAWOO

Full-time Remote Copywriter/Technical Writer
AHU Technologies Inc

Full-time Remote Content Writer
Xduce

“Hybrid” Grants Writer – near the San Francisco Bay Area
Capitol View Joint Venture

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer
Synterex, Inc.

Part-time Remote Content Writer / Content Analyst
Dice

Freelance Family and Children’s List Writers – Entertainment (Movies, TV, Gaming, Streaming). Pays $50.
ParentingPatch

Freelance Manufacturing Content Writer – Pays $0.10/word
Compose.ly

Freelance Legal Content Writer & Brand Storyteller – Pays $20-$30/hour.
Compose.ly

Freelance Content Writer / Content Analyst
TekJobs

Freelance Expert Sports Content Writer – Pays $20-$40.
Xbot

Freelance Journalist
Prep Network LLC

Freelance Content Pitcher – True Crime YouTube Channel
Crealon Media

Freelance Sr. Document Specialist / Tech Writer
Pyramid Technology Solutions

Freelance Editorial Writer
Huckleberry Labs

Freelance Technical Writer – Medical
Randstad USA

Full-time Remote Nonclinical Lead Medical Writer
Acumen Medical Communications

Full-time Remote Class Action Counsel, Brief Writer – Pays $125K-$175K/year.
Littler

Full-time Remote Process Writer
Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

Freelance Content Writer
Siege Media

Full-time Remote Request for Proposal Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year.
Briljent

Full-time Remote Writer & Community Engagement Specialist
Cherry Bekaert

Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer – Statement of Work – Pays $90K-$120K/year.
Zones, LLC

Full-time Remote External Manufacturing Operations Technical Writer
UST

Freelance Business & Creative Writer
The Exceptional Plan

