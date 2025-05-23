Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/23/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Part-time Remote History Writer

US Ghost Adventures

Freelance Script Writer – for celebrity related YouTube channel

Crealon Media

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$75K

Carolina Public Press

Full-time Remote News Editor – Pays $90K-$130K

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA)

Full-time Remote Benefits Compliance Document Writer/E

recruiter

Freelance English Content Writer

SAWOO

Full-time Remote Copywriter/Technical Writer

AHU Technologies Inc

Full-time Remote Content Writer

Xduce

“Hybrid” Grants Writer – near the San Francisco Bay Area

Capitol View Joint Venture

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer

Synterex, Inc.

Part-time Remote Content Writer / Content Analyst

Dice

Freelance Family and Children’s List Writers – Entertainment (Movies, TV, Gaming, Streaming). Pays $50.

ParentingPatch

Freelance Manufacturing Content Writer – Pays $0.10/word

Compose.ly

Freelance Legal Content Writer & Brand Storyteller – Pays $20-$30/hour.

Compose.ly

Freelance Content Writer / Content Analyst

TekJobs

Freelance Expert Sports Content Writer – Pays $20-$40.

Xbot

Freelance Journalist

Prep Network LLC

Freelance Content Pitcher – True Crime YouTube Channel

Crealon Media

Freelance Sr. Document Specialist / Tech Writer

Pyramid Technology Solutions

Freelance Editorial Writer

Huckleberry Labs

Freelance Technical Writer – Medical

Randstad USA

Full-time Remote Nonclinical Lead Medical Writer

Acumen Medical Communications

Full-time Remote Class Action Counsel, Brief Writer – Pays $125K-$175K/year.

Littler

Full-time Remote Process Writer

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

Freelance Content Writer

Siege Media

Full-time Remote Request for Proposal Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year.

Briljent

Full-time Remote Writer & Community Engagement Specialist

Cherry Bekaert

Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer – Statement of Work – Pays $90K-$120K/year.

Zones, LLC

Full-time Remote External Manufacturing Operations Technical Writer

UST

Freelance Business & Creative Writer

The Exceptional Plan

