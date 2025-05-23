Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/23/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
And, don’t miss this week’s episode of The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
Part-time Remote History Writer
US Ghost Adventures
Freelance Script Writer – for celebrity related YouTube channel
Crealon Media
Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$75K
Carolina Public Press
Full-time Remote News Editor – Pays $90K-$130K
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA)
Full-time Remote Benefits Compliance Document Writer/E
recruiter
Freelance English Content Writer
SAWOO
Full-time Remote Copywriter/Technical Writer
AHU Technologies Inc
Full-time Remote Content Writer
Xduce
“Hybrid” Grants Writer – near the San Francisco Bay Area
Capitol View Joint Venture
Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer
Synterex, Inc.
Part-time Remote Content Writer / Content Analyst
Dice
Freelance Family and Children’s List Writers – Entertainment (Movies, TV, Gaming, Streaming). Pays $50.
ParentingPatch
Freelance Manufacturing Content Writer – Pays $0.10/word
Compose.ly
Freelance Legal Content Writer & Brand Storyteller – Pays $20-$30/hour.
Compose.ly
Freelance Content Writer / Content Analyst
TekJobs
Freelance Expert Sports Content Writer – Pays $20-$40.
Xbot
Freelance Journalist
Prep Network LLC
Freelance Content Pitcher – True Crime YouTube Channel
Crealon Media
Freelance Sr. Document Specialist / Tech Writer
Pyramid Technology Solutions
Freelance Editorial Writer
Huckleberry Labs
Freelance Technical Writer – Medical
Randstad USA
Full-time Remote Nonclinical Lead Medical Writer
Acumen Medical Communications
Full-time Remote Class Action Counsel, Brief Writer – Pays $125K-$175K/year.
Littler
Full-time Remote Process Writer
Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation
Freelance Content Writer
Siege Media
Full-time Remote Request for Proposal Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year.
Briljent
Full-time Remote Writer & Community Engagement Specialist
Cherry Bekaert
Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer – Statement of Work – Pays $90K-$120K/year.
Zones, LLC
Full-time Remote External Manufacturing Operations Technical Writer
UST
Freelance Business & Creative Writer
The Exceptional Plan
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.