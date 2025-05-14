Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/14/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

And, don’t miss this week’s episode of The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Part-time Remote Editor – Pays $30K-$35K

Woodbury News Net

Part-time Remote Grant Writer – near New York, NY

Griffin Theatre, Inc.

Full-time Remote Executive Editor – based in California. Pays $140K-$155K.

EDSOURCE, INC

Freelance General Assignment Reporters – in Jacksonville, Florida

Resident Community News Group

Freelance English Content Writer

SAWOO

Full-time Remote SR Technical Writer

recruiter

Full-time Remote Drug Information Technical Writer

Lensa

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer

recruiter

Full-time Remote Senior Global Product Monitoring Vigilance Report Writer – Pays $85K-$127K.

Insulet Corporation

Full-time Remote Academic Writer/Editor – in ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, or RI

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Freelance Brand Copywriter

RYZE Superfoods/

Full-time Remote Venture Capital Writer & Content Strategist

Decile Group

Freelance Writer – for a vape website

oomellon

Freelance Content Writer – in Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia or Latin America

Content with Teeth

Part-time Remote ELA Content Writer

Kiddom

Freelance Writer

ProWriterSites

Part-time Remote Content Writer – Pays $20/hour.

Romano Law PLLC

Full-time Remote Brand & Culture Storyteller – near Phoenix-Metro, Arizona

StrongMind

Full-time Remote Freelance Editor – Homepage & Social Media. Pays $33.25-$48/hour

Fix Corporation

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Integrations (Tempus)

PNC

Freelance Policy Writer

e-commerce website

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Utilities

Astreya

Freelance Content Writer (Mandarin/English)

DataAnnotation

Freelance Japanese Content Producer (Seasonal)

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Full-time Remote Technical Writer II

Worldpay

Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer, FSP

IQVIA

Freelance Physics Content Developer

Macmillan Learning

Full-time Remote Content Manager/Staff Writer

CCS Fundraising

Full-time Remote Content Developer – Instructional Labeling

Akkodis

Full-time Remote Writer, Politics

Fox News Media

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.