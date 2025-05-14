Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/14/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Part-time Remote Editor – Pays $30K-$35K
Woodbury News Net
Part-time Remote Grant Writer – near New York, NY
Griffin Theatre, Inc.
Full-time Remote Executive Editor – based in California. Pays $140K-$155K.
EDSOURCE, INC
Freelance General Assignment Reporters – in Jacksonville, Florida
Resident Community News Group
Freelance English Content Writer
SAWOO
Full-time Remote SR Technical Writer
recruiter
Full-time Remote Drug Information Technical Writer
Lensa
Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer
recruiter
Full-time Remote Senior Global Product Monitoring Vigilance Report Writer – Pays $85K-$127K.
Insulet Corporation
Full-time Remote Academic Writer/Editor – in ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, or RI
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Freelance Brand Copywriter
RYZE Superfoods/
Full-time Remote Venture Capital Writer & Content Strategist
Decile Group
Freelance Writer – for a vape website
oomellon
Freelance Content Writer – in Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia or Latin America
Content with Teeth
Part-time Remote ELA Content Writer
Kiddom
Freelance Writer
ProWriterSites
Part-time Remote Content Writer – Pays $20/hour.
Romano Law PLLC
Full-time Remote Brand & Culture Storyteller – near Phoenix-Metro, Arizona
StrongMind
Full-time Remote Freelance Editor – Homepage & Social Media. Pays $33.25-$48/hour
Fix Corporation
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Integrations (Tempus)
PNC
Freelance Policy Writer
e-commerce website
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Utilities
Astreya
Freelance Content Writer (Mandarin/English)
DataAnnotation
Freelance Japanese Content Producer (Seasonal)
Major League Baseball (MLB)
Full-time Remote Technical Writer II
Worldpay
Full-time Remote Principal Medical Writer, FSP
IQVIA
Freelance Physics Content Developer
Macmillan Learning
Full-time Remote Content Manager/Staff Writer
CCS Fundraising
Full-time Remote Content Developer – Instructional Labeling
Akkodis
Full-time Remote Writer, Politics
Fox News Media
