Alerts

WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 06/06/2025

June 6, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

In episode 10 of the WritersWeekly Podcast, who was Angela’s journalism teacher in high school that caused her to rip apart the local newspaper looking for typos?

***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free EBOOK of your choice from Booklocker.com!

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.