**READER DISCRETION ADVISED**

Our floating home, No Tan Lines, is ON THE HARD his week. In boating terms, that means she’s at the boat yard. While she’s at the nautical doc, she’s having her DRIVE SHAFT pulled out and repaired. She threw a bearing the last time I drove her. I swear it’s not my fault!

We’re having an extra thru hull put in as well. I know it seems weird that we want to add a hole to our boat, what with all the SEACOCKS and everything (and under the waterline no less), but we really want the kitchen sink contents going overboard instead of into the sump pump.

We motored her to the boat yard yesterday. Standing in the COCKPIT at the helm, it was my first time backing her up and I’m proud to say that I didn’t hit any of our neighbor’s boats. I didn’t even skim a piling! I’m getting good SEAMAN experience. Thank goodness we have a BOW THRUSTER. That made things pretty easy.

Back in the day, sailing was strictly for men. In fictional lore, the only women at sea were mermaids, damsels taken captive by pirates or captains (yes, I’m a hard core romance novel addict), and brave women paying passage on vessels…all the while being ogled by the all-male crew. It seems pretty obvious that men concocted the terms above!

To see more naughty nautical terms (and to add more of your own!), read the recent post on my GotNoTanLines.com blog. That’s where I chronicle our liveaboard adventures. If you’d like to be notified each time an update is posted, please click HERE.

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

