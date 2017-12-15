Letters and Comments for 12/14/17

COMMENTS ABOUT:

I had an $1800 education about freelance editors. She was recommended by Outskirts Press. I complained about the awful job. I was told the problem was mine because new writers tend to be verbose. The manuscript I sent had 72,000 words. The edited version I got back had 72,000 words. I still have the original document as a reminder of how a writer can squander so much money and think the publisher would back him up. Wrong! I wouldn’t use Outskirts Press again to publish a recipe.

– Robert DeFilippis

Fantastic advice! I’m an editor, and I always offer a sample edit before even discussing payments. The sample works to the benefit of both author and editor. If your styles don’t mesh, the book suffers.

– Sarah Grace Liu

COMMENT FOR:

Thank you for the refresher course. “90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online” is filled with such useful information.

Pamela Allegretto

