“When someone buys my self-published book from Amazon (or elsewhere), do I have to pay to print that copy?” by Angela Hoy

I receive this question all the time from new authors. The author assumes, if someone buys their book from a place like Amazon, that they (the author) must pay for that book to the printed. If they choose the right publisher, which uses print on demand technology and offers a certain type of distribution, no, they do not. This assumption harkens back to the time when self-published authors had to purchase hundreds or thousands of copies of their books, keep them in their garage, and personally provide them to customers or retailers.

If you use a print on demand publisher like BookLocker.com, you do not need to pay to print copies that other people purchase from retailers, nor even from the publisher. The customer pays for the printing and you earn royalties on those sales.

Here’s how it works:

1. Author’s book is published.

2. Author can purchase copies for their own use and/or for resale. The author does need to pay for these and the books are shipped to the author (or wherever the author wants).

3. Ingram (the largest book distributor) sends a feed to the online and brick and mortar bookstore systems.

4. The book pops up for sale on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and numerous other bookstores across the globe.

5. The book also appears in the brick and mortar bookstore systems so people can ask their local bookstore to order a copy for them.

6. Customer orders a copy from a retailer.

7. Customer pays for the book. That payment is used for printing and shipping costs, the publisher’s administrative fees, and the discount that the retailer received on the book sale.

8. Author earns royalties on that sale.

Authors should definitely avoid publishers that require them to purchase and store numerous copies as this is no longer necessary with today’s book printing and distribution technology.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

