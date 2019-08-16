Novelist Nicholas Sparks Sued for Defamation, Child Exploitation to Build Alexa?, Woman Banned From Town for Libel – And MUCH, MUCH More!!! – Whispers and Warnings for 08/16/19

Textbook Tensions

Cengage faces fresh lawsuit from authors over digital sale royalties

“It alleges the contractually specified royalty rate to net receipts has not been used for sales through MindTap via a series of ‘accounting shenanigans’”

“Alexa – Exploit a Bunch of Chinese School Kids…”

Schoolchildren in China Work Overnight to Produce Amazon Alexa Devices

“Foxconn, which also makes iPhones for Apple, admitted that students had been employed illegally and said it was taking immediate action to fix the situation.”

Emerging Niche – Children’s “Eco-Activist” Books

Kids are hungry for books about eco-activists, in what publishers call ‘the Greta effect’

“Because of the popularity, and uncertainty around its longevity, publishers like Nosy Crow are turning topical children’s books around at fast speeds, such as with the new collection of

short stories the company will publish that will be cranked out in four months— something unheard of for children’s genres.”

Cindi Lauper – Copyright Infringement???

Cyndi Lauper Settles Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over ‘Kinky Boots’

“Mardones and Tepper accused Lauper of stealing the theme from ‘Into the Night,’ A Billboard Top 20 song in 1980 and 1989. The pair also claimed that the lyrics between ‘Into the

Night’ and Lauper’s, ‘Raise You Up’ were very similar.”

If Your Stuff Doesn’t Sell on Amazon – Donate It!

Amazon is launching a new program to donate unsold products, after reports that millions were being destroyed

“Starting on September 1, the donation program will become the default option for all sellers when they choose to dispose of their unsold or unwanted products stored in Amazon warehouses”

Libel Suit Results in Woman Banned From Town

Can Excluding Someone from a Town Be a Proper Remedy in a Libel/Harassment Case?

“The trial court further found that ‘[the defendant] has more than demonstrated her belief that she has a right to harass the [plaintiffs] and that she has an absolute fixation on the victims. She has published defamatory, false materials; contacted numerous federal and state authorities to report these falsities; threatened the [plaintiffs’] lives; and travelled to the [plaintiffs’] hometown in Massachusetts to solicit signatures to support her false and extreme accusations.'”

Novelist Nicholas Sparks Sued for Defamation

Author Sparks denies lawsuit claims that he defamed educator

“Benjamin alleges … that Sparks defamed him by telling parents, a job recruiter and others that the educator suffered from mental health problems.”

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

