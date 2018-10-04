Amazon Drivers Speak Out – WritersWeekly Whispers and Warnings – 10/04/18

Is there anything that Amazon (allegedly) won’t do?

EBay accuses Amazon of ‘unlawful’ merchant poaching

“We have uncovered an unlawful and troubling scheme on the part of Amazon to solicit eBay sellers to move to Amazon’s platform…”

Led Zepplin’s infringement battles are not over yet!!

A Riff Too Far: Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Copyright-Infringement Acquittal Is Reversed

“…the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco overturned the lower court’s verdict, delineating with excruciating detail what they took to be Judge R. Gary Klausner’s mistakes and ordering new parameters for a new trial by jury.”

Three predatory science journals published “Rick and Morty” research paper

Scientist Published Papers Based on ‘Rick and Morty’ to Expose Predatory Academic Journals

“The fake science, fake news epidemic is getting worse by every day, and I really wanted to do something about it…”

Amazon dodges labor responsibilities with delivery drivers?

‘Amazon has all the power’: How Amazon controls legions of delivery drivers without paying their wages and benefits

“It also doesn’t offer them the protections, benefits, or other perks — like its new, highly-touted $15 minimum wage— that are afforded to its own employees.”

Now, really… What did they expect?

‘They want us to be robots’: Whole Foods workers fear Amazon’s changes

“Whole Foods staff are worried that Amazon, the grocery chain’s new owner, is trying to turn them into ‘robots’ and are seeking to set up a union to protect their jobs.”

Amazon giveth, and Amazon taketh away…

Amazon eliminates monthly bonuses and stock grants after minimum wage increase

“Some employees claim they will make less money after the wage increase.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?