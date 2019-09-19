HYPOCRITICAL MUCH? Amazon bans anti-gun-violence book cover featuring gun…yet sells guitar case to hide your guns in – Whispers and Warnings – 09/19/19

No matter which side of the 2nd Amendment you’re on, this is just plain RIDICULOUS!

Amazon’s Answer to Gun Violence: Ban Ads for Books About Ending Gun Violence

“Yes, this is exactly what you think it is: a gun case shaped to look like a guitar case. It sports a ‘Low-Profile Design For Concealed Carry,’ which is helpful if your goal is ‘to Avoid Any Unwanted Attention In Public.'”

I bet they make a Lifetime movie out of this story!

Parenting book author accused of abandoning adopted 11-year-old, claims child is actually ‘adult sociopath’

“Author Kristine Barnett adopted a girl with a rare form of dwarfism from Ukraine in 2010, only to abandon her a few years later. But Kristine Barnett told WISH-TV she and her ex-husband, Michael Barnett, left the girl because she’s actually an adult posing as a child.”

Sharing/selling ebooks makes ANOTHER copy of the book, which is a violation of copyright!

Resale of E-books Ruled Illegal in EU

“The opinion also acknowledges the risks to rights-holders that may arise from a second-hand market for ebooks, including cannibalisation of the primary market and the increased risk of piracy.”

Snowden sued by feds over his memoir

United States Files Civil Lawsuit Against Edward Snowden

“The lawsuit alleges that Snowden published his book without submitting it to the agencies for pre-publication review, in violation of his express obligations under the agreements he signed. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Snowden has given public speeches on intelligence-related matters, also in violation of his non-disclosure agreements.”

This is GREAT news!!

Editorial Cartoons Find New Life Online

“They think of cartoonists as some kind of luxury…but they’re dropping one of the most valuable assets they have,” Anderson said of newspapers. ‘People are very visual, the internet is very visual and we all see how cartoons can go completely viral on social media. We’re going to try to make that work for us.’”

This makes me VERY angry!

Google Ranks Syndicated Content Over Original Publishers

“Syndicated content is original content that is licensed to be republished by another publisher, in this case Yahoo News. In a perfect world, Google would rank the original site rather than the site that republishes it. But that’s not what Google appears to be doing.”

This is why publishers offer hardcovers before paperbacks. It’s all about the $ and they have the right to do that.

Why Angry Librarians Are Going to War With Publishers Over E-Books

“If I wanted to borrow A Better Man by Louise Penny—the country’s current No. 1 fiction bestseller—from my local library in my preferred format, e-book, I’d be looking at about a 10-week waitlist. And soon, if the book’s publisher, a division of Macmillan, has its way, that already-lengthy wait time could get significantly longer.”

Author accused of plagiarizing and quoting sources that didn’t even exist?

Fake Citations Kill a Career

“’Since the date, type and content of the cited documents were nearly always identical with the analogous Hungarian documents I cited,’ Szalontai said then, it’s ‘difficult to avoid the conclusion that these nonexistent sources were fabricated with the aim of concealing the multiple acts of intentional plagiarism.’”

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here: