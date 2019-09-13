Amazon’s rushed delivery drivers have killed people…and Amazon says they’re not at fault?! – Whispers and Warnings for 09/12/19

Amazon delivery drivers have killed people…and Amazon says it’s not their fault?

The human cost of Amazon’s fast, free shipping

“Their paychecks are signed by hundreds of companies, but often Amazon directs, through an app, the order of the deliveries and the route to each destination. Amazon software tracks drivers’ progress, and a dispatcher in an Amazon warehouse can call them if they fall behind schedule. Amazon requires that 999 out of 1,000 deliveries arrive on time, according to work orders obtained from contractors with drivers in eight states.”

Amazon claims it was an accident. I don’t believe it…

ABA Condemns Amazon for Breaking ‘Testaments’ Embargo

“The fallout from Amazon violating Penguin Random House’s September 10 embargo of The Testaments by Margaret Atwood continues to roil the industry…”

and

Indie Booksellers Incensed as Amazon Breaks ‘Testaments’ Embargo

Big Brother Bezos is WATCHING!

Police team up with Amazon Ring to hand out free camera doorbells worth £89 to thousands of households across Britain

“The move to distribute the £89 Ring devices has, however, raised Big Brother fears about the close relationship between a private company and the police.”

Saying an organization is paid Russian propaganda without proof can lead to a very expense judgement.

Conservative network files $10M defamation lawsuit against MSNBC and Rachel Maddow

“It then alleges that shortly after that Maddow opened her show by saying OAN ‘really, literally is paid Russian propaganda.'”

Is it any wonder that a successful site that Amazon bought is now getting complaints from users?

Almost Everything About Goodreads Is Broken

“Despite Amazon’s innovation elsewhere, Goodreads has stagnated for 12 years, and its problems are endless.”

Convicted of Journalism! If you aren’t familiar with this poor man’s story, you should be.

A Visit to Tommy Robinson in Belmarsh Maximum Security Prison

“Tommy Robinson is in the same prison cell formerly occupied by Michael Adebelajo – one of the two Islamic terrorists who murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby.”

This man’s family members should be professional writers! 😉

Connecticut family’s hilarious obituary for prankster dad goes viral

“From pranking others with laxative-laced cakes and even going so far as to name his first dog “Fart,” the funny man worked as a library assistant at Yale Law School Library before…”

This lawsuit will be thrown out. Sue the accusers, not the media reporting the accusations!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax files $400 million defamation suit against CBS

“Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) on Thursday filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS Corp. and CBS Broadcasting in New York, accusing the organization of publishing false statements from two women who accused him of sexual assault.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here: