CreateSpace GONE as Amazon forces authors into a different program. Higher costs? Slower royalty payments? And, Angry authors! – Whispers and Warnings – 08/30/18

Mayhem for authors as they try to convert their books from CreateSpace to KDP Print!

“My prediction-this move to KDP is going to be a disaster.”

Amazon has announced that CreateSpace will be no more, and is forcing authors to move their books to KDP Print if they want those books to remain on the market. And, some authors are VERY UPSET! Higher prices on some books, slower royalty payments, and more… This move is not surprising since CreateSpace had so many complaints posted about it online. But, Amazon assured authors that the same CreateSpace employees and equipment will be used under the KDP Print name (hmmm….) yet some files may no longer be compatible, and some international markets may no longer be available for some books, etc., etc. After observing the fall-out, Angela will be covering this development in detail in her “Publisher’s Desk” column next week.



AUTHOR ALERT! HIGHER BOOK PRICES ON AMAZON and NO PRIME SHIPPING! Has Amazon Given Your Book’s “Buy Button” to a Third-party Seller?

Choppy waters for B&N…

The curious case of the fired Barnes & Noble CEO Demos Parneros

“The disgraced CEO’s lawsuit paints a picture of a failing company ruled by a mercurial founder who is still driving board decisions and ‘frequently engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.'”

Why it’s ALWAYS dumb to talk about an ex-employee…or business owner!

Parneros Sues B&N for Defamation of Character

“Demos Parneros has charged the retailer with breach of contract and defamation of character. The suit contains numerous unflattering revelations about the inner workings of B&N, and includes the bombshell news that a deal to sell the company to another ‘book retailer’ fell through in June.”

Former TrueLine Publishing employee files suit for alleged Christmas Party drugging.

Woman sues Maine marketing firm after she was allegedly drugged at holiday party

“Portland police investigated Salas’ claims and no one was charged with a crime, acting Chief Vernon Malloch said Wednesday, adding that the case is now closed.”

Narrowing the target area for copyright infringement punishments

Ninth Circuit: Shared IP Address Not Enough to Dole Liability in Copyright Infringement

“The court ruled that the owner of an adult foster home could not be held liable because someone downloaded pirated copies of the movie ‘The Cobbler’ there.'”

Elon Musk about to face libel suit

Lawyer: We’re ‘finalizing’ a libel lawsuit against Elon Musk over ‘pedo’ tweet

“Musk soon shot back against Unsworth on Twitter, making the unfounded claim that he was a ‘pedo’ or pedophile. Musk then doubled down on the claim in other tweets before deleting them.”

…Aaaand, the Tate Publishing court saga drags on…and on…and on.

Authors, musicians still waiting for ex-publishers to go to trial

“The only courtroom activity the case has generated so far, beyond arraignment, are preliminary hearing conferences.”