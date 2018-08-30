AUTHOR ALERT! HIGHER BOOK PRICES ON AMAZON and NO PRIME SHIPPING! Has Amazon Given Your Book’s “Buy Button” to a Third-party Seller?

Has your book’s listing on Amazon recently changed? Have you noticed the following?

1. Your list price has gone through the roof

2. Your book is listed as “in stock” but there’s no fast and free shipping for Amazon’s Prime customers

3. There’s are tiny words in a miniscule font under the “in stock” status that say “Ships from and sold by (name of some other company)”

If so, your book has fallen victim to Amazon’s dreaded “buy button” give-away scheme. The publishing industry first starting buzzing about this back in 2017 and Amazon has definitely followed through on their plans. In essence, Amazon allows third party sellers to compete to “win” the buy buttons on certain product pages on Amazon.

We were contacted by yet another author last week who was upset about this. He was advertising his book at the correct list price of $14.95. A Fox News correspondent tweeted about the book and Amazon quickly ran out of the copies they had in stock.

A couple of days later, the book was once again listed as “in stock” on Amazon, but with a $20.39 price tag. Under the “in stock” words on the website, it said – Sold by: PBShop US

Delivery was free, but would take eight days. With Prime, it would have only taken one to two days.

I immediately checked BarnesandNoble.com where the book was correctly priced at $14.95 with free delivery, which is obviously a MUCH better deal for book buyers!

If you are seeing this happen on Amazon with your books, you’re not alone. They are giving buy buttons to third party sellers in increasing numbers, who can then price your book at whatever they want, and who may or may not offer free shipping.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

1. Amazon’s actions don’t appear to be violating any laws so there’s really only one thing you can do. You can write to the reseller, and ask them to correct the list price on your book. They may or may not comply. If they are offering free shipping, the higher list price is paying for that (meaning it’s not REALLY free shipping at all!). If they aren’t offering free shipping, they might be willing to lower the price of your book.

2. Direct all of your readers to BarnesandNoble.com, or to your publisher’s web page where they’re selling the book (if your publisher offers that option). Give your readers the specific links to your book’s pages on those sites. Announce in your marketing materials that your book is available for FAR less at BarnesandNoble.com. While most people automatically order from Amazon, if a deal elsewhere is good enough, they’ll use that other firm instead.

At BookLocker.com, we give authors unique discount codes to offer their readers. That gives book buyers an added incentive to shop at the publisher’s site, and save money by getting an immediate discount. The author earns higher royalties when their readers order from BookLocker as opposed to other sites, the author gets paid for those royalties MUCH faster, and the customers will get the book faster than people ordering from a third party seller.

NEXT WEEK, we’ll talk about Amazon killing CreateSpace, and replacing it with KDP Print. We all knew that was coming. And, between you and me, with all the complaints about CreateSpace online, it’s no surprise they wanted to get rid of that name. But, rest assured that Amazon, according to their email to authors, is still using CreateSpace’s employees and equipment so I don’t expect an uptick in quality and customer service. And, according to author comments I’ve read online over the past 24 hours, many of them are NOT happy with this move. Higher prices on some books, slower royalty payments, and more. Stay tuned for my missive on that next week.

