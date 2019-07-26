The Tate Publishing Restitution Plan; Anti-SLAPP Judgement for Online Commenter; Printer Merger Scuttled …. and MORE JUICY STUFF! – Whispers and Warnings for 07/26/19

Court Starts to Figure Out How Tate Publishing’s Authors Will be Compensated

Oklahoma Attorney General drafting restitution plan for qualified Tate Publishing victims

“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s office is drafting a restitution plan for qualified victims of a racketeering scheme conducted by former owners of a vanity publishing house that catered to Christian authors.”

Colorado Man Wins 3rd Round of Lawsuit on Aniti-SLAPP Grounds

Paonia man wins third round against retaliatory lawsuit

“Kolbenschag was sued because he wrote in a comments section of an online article that SGI Interests was fined for colluding with another oil and gas company, Gunnison Energy Co., to rig bid prices over a Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease in the Ragged Mountains northeast of Paonia.”

Big Printer Merger is Off – Quad Pays $45 Million

Quad, LSC call off merger

“The Justice Department filed the antitrust lawsuit last month to block the proposed merger, alleging it would eliminate beneficial competition and raise the prices of books, catalogs and magazines.”

UCSD “Koala” Has its 1st Amendment Lawsuit Reinstated

It mocked ‘safe spaces.’ The university defunded it. An appeals court just reinstated its lawsuit.

“The Koala isn’t just a campus version of The Onion. It’s intentionally provocative and works hard to offend, publishing profanity, pornography and politically incorrect jokes to the extreme, like a print version of the South Park movie.”

AOC Photo Sparks Copyright Lawsuit

Fox News Faces Copyright Suit Over Ocasio-Cortez Photo

“Fox News in February 2019 ran a photograph of Ocasio-Cortez on the Fox News Channel, Korman alleged. Korman claims that ‘Fox News is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publicly display, distribute and/or use the Photograph.’”

I can’t imagine why you’d WANT to play the Bee Gees in your bar – but it can get you sued.

Bee Gees estate sues SC bar over alleged copyright infringement

“The suit alleges that Bar Figaro didn’t purchase a license to host public performances of songs such as Bee Gees hit ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ as well as ‘Chain of Fools’ by Aretha Franklin and ‘She’s Gone’ by Hall and Oates.”

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

