Book of the Year counterfeited on Amazon; Russian journalist arrested for “Mind Control”; Actor sues newspaper after rape acquittal; Publishers limited library access to ebooks; and much more! Whispers and Warnings for 07/11/19

Remember Amazon Raising its Minimum Wage to $15/hr? Apparently That Doesn’t Solve Everyone’s Problems

‘We need change’: Amazon workers are planning a labor strike on Prime Day

“Workers at Amazon’s nonunion facilities in Minnesota began publicly complaining last year about harsh working conditions, increasing workloads, safety and limited advancement opportunities.”

OMG!! Now the Russians can “Control Minds!!”

Russian journalist is charged with ‘controlling minds’ and ‘affecting the human subconscious’ by referencing Orwell’s 1984 novel in an article

“This is understood to be the first time a journalist will be tried under Russia’s new legislation punishing those who are perceived to have published information ‘containing hidden insertions affecting the human subconscious.'”

“Turnabout”

Wolf Creek actor John Jarratt sues Daily Telegraph publisher after rape acquittal

“On Friday, Jarratt was found not guilty of raping his Sydney housemate more than 40 years ago.”

Ebook Upheaval

Libraries upset at publishers’ new limits on digital books

“Two major publishers won’t let public libraries get access to their e-books until months after publication, and another publisher has eliminated libraries’ perpetual rights to digital books.”

CT’s 2018 book of the year counterfeited; sold on Amazon

Amazon Sold $240K of ‘Liturgy of the Ordinary’ Fakes, Publisher Says

“Amazon’s third-party sellers are pushing fakes across genres: medical handbooks, popular novels, and classic literature. With Warren’s case, add Christian books to the list.”

Interesting history article!

The City That Launched the Publishing Industry

“Although Germany is often cited as the birthplace of publishing, thanks to craftsman Johannes Gutenberg’s invention of the movable-type printing press in the mid-15th Century, it was the Republic of Venice that gave the industry its major push.”

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

