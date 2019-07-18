Man Sues Over Cigarette Pack Photo of His Amputated Limb; Athlete’s Reputation So Bad He Can’t Be Defamed?; Libraries to Boycott Blackstone … and MORE JUICY STUFF! – Whispers and Warnings for 07/18/19

Amputee (NOT from smoking!) Didn’t Give His Permission

Man takes steps after he sees his own amputated leg on a pack of cigarettes

“Unbelievable that someone finds himself on a pack of cigarettes without giving permission,” says the Albanian lawyer.

YouTube Copyright Confusion

YouTube Announces Some Changes to Its Infamously Awful Copyright Infringement System

“The biggest change is that anyone filing such a copyright claim will have to enter exact timestamps of the alleged violation, which is intended to prevent copyright holders from flagging entire videos in violation willy-nilly.”

So Bad He Can’t Be Defamed?

The ‘His Reputation Is Such Trash My Client Couldn’t Have Defamed Him’ Defense!

“Dykstra is a classic libel-proof plaintiff, whose reputation is so bad that he simply cannot be defamed,”

Bankrupt “Ebony” Publisher Selling Off Photos

Bankrupt Johnson Publishing is set to auction off its Ebony photo archives, but it still faces $5 million defamation lawsuit over gym-mat death coverage

“But at least one unwanted legacy remains: a $5 million defamation lawsuit alleging Ebony falsely implicated two white Georgia high school students in the death of a black classmate.”

The Jeffery Epstein Stain is Broad and Far Reaching

Barak threatens libel suit if Daily Mail does not remove Epstein article

“An article that appeared in the newspaper Tuesday showed pictures of Barak with his face almost entirely covered by a neck warmer as he entered one of Epstein’s Manhattan homes around the same time a number of young women were also seen entering the mansion.”

Starbucks to Stop Offering Newspapers – But Not For the Reasons you May Think!

Starbucks will stop selling newspapers in September

“In addition to newspaper stands, we will also remove shelving fixtures that display whole-bean coffee and different grab-and-go snacks,” the spokeswoman said.

Libraries Trying to Punish Publisher For Its Business Decision

Citing Embargo, Libraries Plan Boycott of Blackstone Digital Audio

“…the 90-day window appears to be tied to an exclusive deal with Amazon’s Audible subscription service.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here:

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here: