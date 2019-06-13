Linda Fairstein Dropped by Publisher, Rural Radio Disappearing, Crazy Train Incident, Maker Faire Magazine Shutting Down, Librarian ID’s Cold Case Murder Victims

“Central Park Jogger” Prosecutor Loses her Publishing Contract

Book publisher drops Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein

“Fairstein was the top Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor when five black and Latino teenagers were charged with attacking the white jogger. The case became an emblem of the city’s soaring crime in the late 1980s.”

Losing Local Radio

America’s rural radio stations are vanishing – and taking the country’s soul with them

“Small-town radio is fizzling nationwide, as stations struggle to attract advertisement dollars. And as station owners are forced to sell, media conglomerates snap up rural frequencies for rock-bottom prices, for the sole purpose of relocating them to urban areas.”

Is is Just Me – or is Everyone Getting Overly Sensitive??

Author who reported Metro worker for eating on a train sues publisher

“‘It is ironic, having taken advantage of her First Amendment rights with an ill-advised tweet, Ms. Tynes now seeks to stifle and punish use of those very same rights of a respected book publisher who legitimately expressed its opinions of her conduct, rather than take responsibility for her own actions,’ it said in a statement.”

No More Maker Media

The company behind Maker Faire and Make magazine has abruptly shut down

“Maker Media, the company that publishes Make Magazine and Maker Faire is laying off its staff and halting its operations amidst financial troubles.”

“Real Life Nancy Drew”

Librarian helps ID cold case murder victims killed between 1985-2000

“Rebekah Heath made the discovery last October after being transfixed on the murders committed by Terrance “Terry” Rasmussen, who killed three children and one mother and placed them in barrels between 1985 and 2000 at Bear Brook State Park.”