Alexa – Spy on My Kid!; Authors Lose Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuit; Convict Sues Author; And Much More! – Whispers and Warnings for 06/21/19

Alexa – Spy on My Kid….

Amazon sued for recording children’s voices via Alexa

“The suits also claim the technology violates laws in eight states that prohibit the recording of oral communications without the consent of all participating parties.”

Authors Lose Defamation Lawsuit Over “Sandy Hook” Book

“Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” publisher apologizes to dad of murdered boy

“The book, ‘Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,’ has also been pulled to settle claims against its publisher filed by Lenny Pozner, whose 6-year-old son Noah was killed in the shooting.”

We agree with the DoJ on this one!

DoJ Sues to Block Merger of Country’s Two Biggest Printers

“The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois seeking to block Quad’s proposed acquisition of LSC Communications. Last fall, Quad announced its intention of acquiring LSC, a move that would unite the country’s two largest printers.”

Convict Sues Author over Anthology

Author Wally Lamb sued by ex-inmate over new book

“After Bozelko inquired about the promised payment, the lawsuit says, Lamb wrote to the inmates saying extended contract negotiations between the publisher and his literary agency were holding up all the payments. He also wrote that his exchanges with some of the inmates about the payments had left him ‘feeling fed up, discouraged, and disrespected,’ according to Bozelko.”

Arrrrrgh! States be PIRATING Intellectual Property??? – US Supreme Court to Hear Case

SCOTUS To Decide Whether States Can Be Sued For Copyright Infringement In Case Involving Blackbeard’s Ship

“The Supreme Court’s decision to accept cert is a bit surprising since it seems to be well-understood that CRCA was not a valid exercise of Congressional authority and that states retain sovereign immunity in copyright cases.”

School Principal Violates Copyright

Houston School District Ordered To Pay $9.2 Million In Copyright Infringement Case

“This case is a pretty egregious case of copyright infringement, with administrators and educators either completely ignorant of copyright law or aware and content to ignore the ramifications.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here:

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here: