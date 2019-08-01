Author drops poisoning lawsuit against husband; Journalist ordered to pay $213K; “Big Math” sues after parent criticizes program … and Much MORE!! Whispers and Warnings for 08/01/19

The 1st Amendment protects WikiLeaks!

DNC lawsuit against WikiLeaks dismissed, judge rules publishing stolen emails is protected by First Amendment

“Koeltl ultimately dismissed the suit with prejudice which means that it had a massive legal defect and cannot be refiled. However, the DNC can still appeal the decision.”

And, apparently, it protects Facebook, too.

Facebook Isn’t Responsible as Terrorist Platform, Court Says

“’Facebook does not edit (or suggest edits) for the content that its users — including Hamas — publish,’ the Second Circuit Court of Appeals said, noting that the company only requires users to provide basic information and therefore acts as a ‘neutral intermediary.'”

Respect the Rights of Street Artists!

A Street Artist is Suing Ellen Degeneres and Walmart for Copyright Infringement.

“…nothing is more antithetical to a street artist’s credibility than association with mass-market consumerism—of which Walmart is the epitome. People who recognized his design in the EV1 Collection would have concluded that Rivera ‘sold out,’ diminishing the value of his work and reputation.”

Forget “Big Oil” and “Big Pharma”… Don’t Upset “BIG MATH!”

MVP math suing Wake County parent for ‘libel and slander’ after he criticized program

“Dillard said MVP’s lawsuit “is an attempt at intimidation and bullying to silence my and other parents’ free speech advocating for our children’s education.” Dillard’s supporters have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his defense against MVP.”

It’s WHO You Know!

Head of Deadspin, The Onion facing heat from own reporters

“The head of G/O Media, which owns The Onion, Jezebel and other popular websites, is going on the defensive over a planned expose on his hiring practices — to be published by one of his own reporters.”

Publishers don’t typically fact-check, especially with memoirs.

“I Did Not Die. I Did Not Go to Heaven.”

“The Boy Who Came Back From Heaven sold more than 1 million copies and spent months on the New York Times’ bestseller list.”

But, were criminal charges filed?

Bestselling author Sherrilyn Kenyon drops poisoning lawsuit against husband

“In a statement through her attorney, Michele McGill, Kenyon said she decided to dismiss the lawsuit due to the financial impact it was having on her family. Kenyon said she plans to channel her financial resources and energy toward the ongoing divorce proceedings between herself and her husband.”

I can’t believe they purchased this website in the first place!

Gawker postpones relaunch, lays off entire staff

“Bustle Digital Group, which owns Gawker, laid off the website’s entire staff Tuesday and called off its planned September relaunch, the company has confirmed.”

Trying to get people to pay for online newspaper content is a bad idea.

The L.A. Times’ disappointing digital numbers show the game’s not just about drawing in subscribers — it’s about keeping them

“Papers that used to have competitive scale in print — where the limitations of physical distribution gave them market power — just aren’t able to play on the same field as the big boys in digital.”

Passing the buck…literally.

Brazilian journalist expected to pay $213,000 in compensation for report as publishing company undergoes judicial reorganization

“The usual practice in Brazil is that the journalistic company bears the costs of lawsuits related to the reports it publishes, as well as any compensation in case of conviction. However, the Abril Group’s judicial reorganization prevents the company from paying compensation in a lawsuit involving journalist André Rizek.”

The publisher says the claims are “driven by a disgruntled and vindictive agenda”

Flaunt Magazine Cofounder Exits Amid More Accusations Against CEO

“Joseph Dalla Betta — who worked in 2018 as an assistant at the L.A.-based magazine — claiming to have been groped, slapped and verbally harassed in work settings by chief executive officer and comptroller Luis Barajas.”

