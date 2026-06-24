“Pay Up Because You Don’t Have 10 Reviews Yet!” Scammers are Pretending to Be Amazon – by Donna Deines

EDITOR’S NOTE: Never respond to emails, private messages received through social media, phone calls, or messages received through your website if it’s someone you don’t know. You should also be VERY wary when responding under social media posts because Never respond to emails, private messages received through social media, phone calls, or messages received through your website if it’s someone you don’t know. You should also be VERY wary when responding under social media posts because scammers are data mining on Facebook and other platforms.

If you respond even one time, the scammers will share/sell your information with/to other scammers, and you’ll get INUNDATED with scam offers. If you think you might be talking to a scammer, or if you’ve been scammed, CONTACT ANGELA , the Publisher at WritersWeekly.com. She doesn’t charge writers or authors anything to research potential scams.

The digital marketplace has become a breeding ground for sophisticated scams, and Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, is no exception. Authors whose books are on Amazon are increasingly being targeted by a new wave of fraudsters who exploit Amazon’s trusted brand to intimidate and deceive.

One particularly alarming scheme involves individuals, reportedly based in Nigeria, sending fraudulent emails falsely claiming that Amazon will penalize books with fewer than 10 reviews, and urging recipients to hire a so-called ‘Certified Visibility Specialist.’ Amazon has no such program policy or certification.

Understanding how these scams work is the first step toward protecting yourself.

Fraud and scams targeting Amazon’s ecosystem cause considerable damage, not only to individual sellers and authors, but also to the platform’s reputation. When scammers impersonate Amazon’s branding and policies, they erode the trust that millions of users place in the platform daily.

For self-published authors, who often run on tight budgets and limited resources, falling victim to fake optimization services can lead to direct financial losses, emotional distress, and wasted time. Beyond individual harm, these scams create a ripple effect across the marketplace.

Legitimate service providers face skepticism from authors who have been burned before, and Amazon itself must dedicate resources to combating fraudulent activity that uses its name. The financial and reputational toll on Amazon’s brand, along with the psychological damage inflicted on vulnerable authors, underscores just how destructive marketplace fraud can be.

In the Amazon Visibility Expert scheme, fraudsters send unsolicited emails crafted to appear official and urgent. They falsely warn authors that their books are at risk of being penalized for low review counts, creating unnecessary panic.

Once fear is set up, the scammer introduces their solution: paid services from a “Certified Book Visibility Specialist.” This classic type of fraud technique preys on the anxiety of new authors eager to succeed. The emails are often convincingly written, mimicking professional communication styles to appear credible. (Hint: They’re written by AI!)

Reports show these scams are increasingly widespread, targeting Amazon sellers globally, and evolving in sophistication with each iteration.

New and self-published authors are particularly vulnerable because they genuinely care about their book’s performance, and often lack deep knowledge of how Amazon’s algorithms work. When an email arrives claiming that their book has fewer than 10 reviews, it strikes their core fear of failure and invisibility in a crowded marketplace.

The fraudsters deliberately use authoritative-sounding titles, such as ‘Certified Visibility Specialist,’ to fabricate credibility and urgency. This psychological manipulation, combining fear, false authority, and time pressure, is a textbook social engineering tactic. Victims may feel embarrassed to report the scam, which allows fraudsters to continue running with little consequence. The scam is not just financially damaging; it shakes the confidence of authors who are simply trying to share their work with the world.

Consumer awareness is one of the most effective and powerful tools in the fight against online fraud. Authors sellers must be educated about Amazon’s actual policies, specifically that Amazon does not certify third-party ‘visibility specialists,’ nor do they penalize books based on review counts.

While you can and should report these emails to Amazon, know that the scam operators will simply start using a different email address. Reporting foreign scammers to U.S. law enforcement is a waste of them. They will never catch up with investigating the millions of reports they’re receiving each year now from scam victims.

Online communities, writing forums, and author groups play a vital role in quickly spreading awareness of new scams. Platforms like Amazon can also do their part by issuing clear, proactive communication about what they do and do not offer, making it harder for fraudsters to exploit gaps in public knowledge.

The rise of fake Amazon optimization services targeting self-published authors is a stark reminder that online fraud continues to evolve in alarming ways. By staying informed, verifying claims directly through official Amazon channels, and sharing knowledge with the author community, individuals can protect themselves from becoming the next victim. Awareness is not just a defense; it is a responsibility every online marketplace participant must embrace.