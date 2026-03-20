Children Aren’t the Only Ones Being Sexploited by Scammers. It’s Happened to Some Authors, Too! – by Donna Deines

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some authors have admitted to us that they got “romantically involved” with their new “publisher,” and were later extorted in ways discussed in this article. The scammers aren’t just pretending to be publishers. They have vast networks, offering fake “services” across the board (they even have fake law firm websites!). They are highly trained (even in romance scams) to get money out of victims in any way that can, and that can include pretending to fall in love with a “client,” and then extorting/sextorting the victim later.

For young children, teenagers, and older adults (and even other folks), it is a nightmare for family members whose loved ones are dealing with extortion from Nigeria, the Philippines, Pakistan, China, Korea, and elsewhere. Why? Many victims are stigmatized, fearful, and ashamed of reporting extortion and sextortion due to retaliation they may face from the perpetrator or attention from the community. Under the guise of a fake “romance” (romance scam), individuals and organized crime cartels demand sexual favors or photos from young children, teenagers, and/or older family members.

The pervasive climate of fear and stigma not only silences victims, but also discourages witnesses and community members from coming forward, further undermining the effectiveness of efforts to combat extortion and sextortion. As a result, perpetrators operate with impunity, emboldened by the lack of consequences, while communities struggle to break free from cycles of victimization and secrecy.

The lack of trust in law enforcement agencies and the judicial system contributes to the underreporting and a poor perception of extortion cases worldwide. Sextortion has become a widespread issue, with many individuals frequently falling victim to this crime.

This silence not only allows offenders to escape accountability but also creates a cycle in which others continue to suffer in isolation. Without proper reporting and support systems in place, these crimes often remain hidden, making it challenging to protect future victims.

The lack of comprehensive awareness campaigns and education regarding the rights of victims worsens the situation. Many individuals remain unaware of the support and avenues for redress available to them. Additionally, community leaders and organizations often lack the resources or motivation to intervene effectively, which intensifies the sense of isolation experienced by those affected.

The attackers demand money to delete compromising photos or sensitive information about their child and their family. Extortionists are greedy; they keep returning with more threats to release victims’ private photos.

To face these challenges, people need to come forward without fear of retaliation. Implementing confidential reporting mechanisms, offering accessible counseling services, and actively engaging community leaders can help break the cycle of silence by empowering individuals with knowledge and resources, thereby dismantling the systems that allow extortion and sextortion to continue unchecked.

There are many types of sextortion, which include physical types that are common online. With Artificial Intelligence (Deepfake), the predator has the leverage of artificial intelligence to create fake photos of young children. They then swindle the individual or extort the victims for financial gain or requests for more sexual favors. Then we have a hoax sextortion email, where the cyber criminals have obtained a child’s password for available data breach sources, and send the child an email that they have they have been hacked, your device camera, and have access to your sensitive images.

Victims often feel overwhelmed by helplessness and shame, which can discourage them from seeking help or sharing their experiences. The emotional impact of extortion and sextortion can lead to anxiety, depression, and long-lasting psychological trauma. Some victims have even committed suicide.

Educate children, teens, and older adults about online predators and sextortion risks. Discuss the dangers of sharing personal information, photos, or videos, and highlight the consequences of unsafe communication.

Monitor online activity on social media and gaming platforms. Set safe limits and regularly check their activity. Encourage open conversations about digital experiences so children and teens feel comfortable reporting suspicious messages or interactions without fear of blame.

If a child is victimized, they may face lasting health issues. Let them know it’s not their fault and help them report the crime to the CyberTipLine, the FBI, or the Department of Homeland Security.

Sextortion and extortion involving intimate images are highly damaging for youth and even senior citizens today. Spot the warning signs early and talk to your family before they are targeted.