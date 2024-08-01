8 Lesser-known Paying Flash Speculative Fiction Markets for Writers – by Avery Springwood

Here are eight of the lesser-known speculative fiction markets looking for flash fiction. while paying $0.05-$0.11/ word:

1. Small Wonders pays $0.10/word for speculative fiction stories of 1000 words or less. “We’re looking for speculative fiction with elements not of this world: fantasy, science fiction, horror. Our very favorite stories are those that don’t rely on a twist or gotcha ending. We love stories with big feelings, and don’t necessarily mind set pieces with very little plot.” They also pay $60 for speculative poems.

See their guidelines at: https://smallwondersmag.com/submissions

2. Future of Sex is a science fiction market launched in 2024 that pays $70 for stories of 800-1000 words. They want erotic but not overly explicit science fiction stories exploring “how technology is changing human sexuality. Science fiction has always been the genre to help society better understand the evolving world around us and speculate on future possibilities. Fiction provides permissiveness to explore the unknown and often controversial topics, such as the intersection of technology with sexuality.”

See guidelines at: https://futureofsex.net/sex-science-fiction-writers

3. Apex Magazine Monthly Flash Fiction Contest is free to enter. Monthly themes are announced on the 7th of the month. They pay $0.08/word or $10 (whichever is more) for fantasy, SF or horror flash fiction under 1000 words that matches their monthly theme.

Check their website for their monthly themes and guidelines at: https://apexbookcompany.moksha.io/publication/apex-magazine-flash-fiction

4. Frozen Wavelets is an e-zine of speculative flash fiction and poetry that pays $0.08/word for speculative fiction stories of 750 words or less, and $1/ line for poetry up to 10 lines. They “will not buy anything about vampires, but otherwise say ‘nothing is forbidden here, provided is original (i.e., NO fanfiction) and remains in the SSF&H domain. We encourage writers to push boundaries, in format and topics. Tell us something we haven’t thought of (yet), and tell it well.”

See guidelines at: https://earthianhivemind.net/frozen-wavelets

5. If There’s Anyone Left pays $0.08/word for speculative fiction stories under 1000 words, written by marginalised writers. “We want science fiction and speculative fiction. So long as it falls into one of these categories, we will happily read it. If other elements are present, that is fine, but it must include science or speculative fiction.”



See their open windows and guidelines at: https://www.iftheresanyoneleft.com/submission-guidelines

6. Tiny Tales Podcast pays $0.05/word for stories under 1200 words. They want “fantastic, bizarre, and enthralling fiction stories to turn into podcast episodes.”

See their upcoming submission windows and guidelines at: https://www.tinytalespodcast.com/submissions

7. Factor Four Magazine pays $0.11/word for stories under 1000 words. They “publish flash fiction in the genres of speculative fiction, specifically science fiction, fantasy, supernatural, super hero, or any combination of these. We are looking for stories that are engaging to our readers in such a short word count. Please take note of these factors (pun intended) when submitting stories to us.”

See their guidelines at: https://factorfourmag.com/submissionsinfo

8. Apparition Literary Magazine pays $0.05/word for literary speculative flash fiction stories under 1000 words from the 1st through the 15th of each month. They have monthly themes, so check their website for details. They say, “Speculative fiction is weird, almost unclassifiable. It’s fantasy, sci-fi, horror, and literary. Send us your strange, misshapen stories with enough emotional heft to break a heart, with prose that’s as clear and delicious as broth. We love proactive characters and settings that feel lived in and real enough to touch. Stories with style, stories with emotion, stories with character. We want it all.”

See their website for general guidelines at: https://apparitionlit.com/submissions

And for monthly flash themes see: https://apparitionlit.moksha.io/publication/apparition-lit

Avery Springwood is a science fiction writer and artist living in the UK. When she’s not working, she can be found spending time with her family, walking in woodlands, growing vegetables, making clay creatures, or trying to find time to read speculative fiction stories.

