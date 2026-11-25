A 2026 survey from the AARP found that 41% of U.S. adults age 50 and older have been victims of fraud involving stolen money or fraudulently used sensitive information. That means you might have a relative who’s being scammed right now.

Elder abuse can take many forms, and particularly egregious forms of elder abuse are scams that target older authors. These can include fake book publishing services, other services needed by authors, including book promotion, and even fake book to movie deals. These scams can lead to losses in the tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

Scammers often attempt to isolate victims from friends and family members. They also make every payment request an “urgent situation,” threatening to halt the entire project. When speaking with your loved one, be supportive. Don’t blame them. The situation is not their fault.

Angela Hoy and I were recently contacted by a gentleman who was desperate. His elderly mother had been scammed out of thousands of dollars already, and she was continuing to send the scammer tens of thousands every month for a fake book to movie deal.

The elderly mother believes it’s the real deal. When a scam victim is alerted that they are being scammed, in some cases, they will refuse to believe that the kind words from the scammer are lies, and they may even disconnect from their own family members, believing the scammer instead.

But, there ARE ways to help your elderly family member when this is happening.

But, before we get into that, the Justice Department announced this week the largest-ever crackdown on scammers, targeting over 800 defendants, domestic and foreign. The announcement even emphasizes scammers going after elderly folks. Sounds great, right? However, they’re not doing nearly enough!

It is up to US to protect our parents or grandparents if they are a victim of a scammer. But, how can we do that?

WHO TO CONTACT

1. YOUR LOVED ONE’S BANK AND CREDIT CARD COMPANIES

You must act FAST to stop your loved one from losing more money. I recommend contacting his or her bank first. Explain the situation, show them proof of the scam, and ask what they can do to stop future transactions. They may be able to freeze transactions flowing out of your loved one’s bank account, and the bank and credit card companies may also be able to freeze any credit cards that are affected.

2. CONTACT ANGELA HOY AT WRITERSWEEKLY

If it is a scam, she can quickly provide proof that you can show your loved one. Send her all the information you can, including the contact info. (particularly email addresses) of the scammers, and any website addresses they have provided in their correspondence.

3. CALL THE COPS!

You should immediately report the situation to your local police department. That will help in the future if the bank does not cooperate, and you have to dispute transactions with them. Sometimes, having a kind police officer speak to an elderly victim makes that victim finally understand that they are involved in a scam.

4. CHANGE EVERY SINGLE PASSWORD

If your relative is willing, help them change ALL of their passwords (to access bank accounts, payment apps, phone access…literally everything that requires a password to use).

5. BLOCK THE SCAMMER EVERYWHERE

If the scammer has been contacting your loved one by phone, block that number in your relative’s phone. If the scammer has been emailing, set up a filter to send those emails immediately to the mail program’s trash. You can also block the scammer on Whatsapp, other communication apps, and in social media accounts.

6. FREEZE ACCOUNTS, SET UP FRAUD ALERTS, AND CONTACT THE CREDIT BUREAUS

Place credit freezes on accounts, and implement fraud alerts. Contact Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion to help prevent new accounts from being opened. Consider signing your loved one up with LifeLock. They helped a friend of Angela’s last week. Someone had stolen her friend’s identity, and LifeLock stopped a scammer from taking out two payday loans in the friend’s name.

7. DOCUMENT EVERYTHING

Create a document that includes phone numbers, usernames, payment methods, all transactions, and any personal information that was shared by your loved one with the scammer. That way, you’ll have one document to give to all of the people/organizations who will be assisting you.

8. CONTACT THE NATIONAL ELDER FRAUD HOTLINE

Call 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311). They will have resources and ideas to assist you further. There is no charge, of course. BEWARE that some scammers actually impersonate that agency. The phone number above is the real one.

9. REPORT THE CRIME TO THE FEDS

Report the fraud to the FTC (ReportFraud.ftc.gov) and also to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov). The latter website features a warning that says, “Scammers are Impersonating the IC3. The IC3 does not work with any non-law enforcement entity, such as law firms or crypto services, to recuperate lost funds or investigate cases. The IC3 will never directly contact you for information or money. Please see this PSA for more information. If you are approached by someone impersonating or claiming to work with IC3 or find a website impersonating the IC3, please file a complaint with the information. Be sure to include the website link in your complaint.”

10. SHARE TRUE FRAUD VICTIM STORIES WITH YOUR LOVED ONE.

There are countless true stories online about elder fraud. Using Google, you can likely find stories that mirror what your relative has been experiencing. You can also find numerous videos on YouTube featuring victims who have shared their stories.

11. AS A LAST RESORT…

If your relative still hasn’t seen the light after all of that, contact Adult Protective Services in your area. They can provide advice on consultations that need to be done with healthcare providers.

MORE INFORMATION THAT YOU MIGHT WANT TO SHARE WITH YOUR RELATIVE:

Angela Hoy, the Publisher of WritersWeekly, and the President & CEO of BookLocker.com, Inc., and I have seen a surge in both romance scams and fake publishers and marketers. Most of the “ads” on Facebook targeting authors are posted by foreign scammers, and that has been true for years now. They are typically located in Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, and China. It’s important for your relative to understand that the scammers use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to change their voice to an American accent. They also use AI to create deceptive pictures and videos, and to pretend to be where they are not. Be aware that some elderly folks don’t understand the technology, and they may not comprehend what you’re trying to tell them.

We tried to get Facebook to take those fake ads down long ago, and provided irrefutable evidence. Facebook took down a few (literally less than a dozen), but would then allow the scammers to put up new Facebook profiles, and start anew at scamming seniors citizens (and others) on that site. And, this is important, Facebook loves scammers because they profit in the billions from scam ads! Apparently, the feds were able to get Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) to remove 3.7 million scam accounts, pages, and groups. But, guess what? ANGELA AND I ARE STILL SEEING PLENTY OF SCAM ADS ON FACEBOOK TARGETING AUTHORS!

Your relative needs to understand that, just because a company is on Facebook (or any other large platform), that does NOT mean they are legitimate. Some elderly folks still believe the old saying, “If it’s on the Internet, it must be true.”

Lastly, show them THIS ARTICLE and point out #3 on the list. It might be difficult for them to understand how the fake complimentary messages are created. Scammers use AI to instantly grab your book’s description and any excerpts available online. The AI program them spits out a fake complimentary email in a nanosecond. Scammers do NOT buy, nor borrow, nor read books. IT’S ALL FAKE.

FOR THE VICTIMS’ LOVED ONES

We know this is deeply disturbing. We’ve heard from many relatives of elderly publishing scam victims. Dreams and aspirations are dashed, and hard-earned nest eggs are being decimated. The impact goes beyond the elderly victims, and often shatters family unity and cohesion. Once baited, an elderly person’s faculties and gut instincts tend to be dismantled with disastrous personal and familial results. This “dismantling phenomenon” is not unique to the elderly; however, they seem to make for particularly lucrative prey – especially if that person is incapacitated, or in mental or physical decline. The victim may be living autonomously, or residing in an assisted living facility or a nursing home.

Angela knows of a woman with brain damage who lives in a nursing home. She honestly believes she is married to Tom Brady (the famous football player). She thinks she is talking to his mother and sister on a daily basis. She got wiped out financially, and then the scammer told her to start asking friends to donate to his charity (which closed long ago). She was asking people for cash so she could send that to the scammer. She turned from a victim with money, to penniless, to a money mule. In those cases, a local ombudsman may be able to help. Google this: Where can I find an ombudsman in my area?

In my estimation, the key to thwarting publishing predators targeting the elderly is early, open, and candid communication. This is never easy as the elderly target often takes umbrage with an apparent heir or family member questioning how they manage their finances or conduct their personal business. It’s akin to suggesting that it’s time to surrender your driver’s license. That rarely, if ever, goes over well.

PRE-PLANNING CAN HELP!

Early estate planning can help pave the way for a smooth transition into advanced age. Tools may include a General Power of Attorney, or a Special Power of Attorney.

A General Power of Attorney allows an individual (“Attorney in Fact”) to have broad, sweeping authority over an individual’s personal and financial affairs. It may be a Durable Power of Attorney, meaning that the powers conveyed in the document survive the incapacity of an individual granting the Power of Attorney.

A Durable Power of Attorney prevents the need for court appointed guardianship should the grantor become incapacitated.

The General Power of Attorney may empower an individual to act on your behalf with healthcare decisions.

Some states and health care facilities have a separate document called an Advance Directive for Medical Care.

The Special or Limited Power of Attorney empowers an individual (“Attorney in Fact”) to perform limited or specific acts, such as a real estate conveyance, or a sale of a motor vehicle.

A Power of Attorney may be “springing,” meaning it does not take effect unless or until the grantor is incapacitated. Establishing incapacity may be cumbersome when time is of the essence. It will often entail medical documentation regarding cognitive function, or it may be as obvious as a person who is critically injured, sedated, or in a medically induced coma.

There are no easy answers, particularly when a targeted victim is determined or resolute in their desire to continue to transact with a scammer. Medical facilities and nursing homes often have Patient Advocates or Ombudsmen that may intervene to help dissuade an elderly target from transacting with a scammer. Intervention by local law enforcement may help, and most prosecuting attorneys’ offices or district attorneys’ offices have a dedicated elder abuse division.

The problem lies in the fact that time is of the essence in matters of fraud. A victim’s financial resources can be rapidly depleted – without recourse – particularly if wire transfers are employed by the scammer and victim.

An alternative may be a court appointed Conservatorship. Some jurisdictions may use the term Guardianship. Generally, there is Conservatorship over the person (medical care, daily living), and there is Financial Conservatorship.

The process involves legal proceedings to grant Conservatorship to a person or organization. Obviously, whoever petitions a court for Conservatorship has the burden to demonstrate that an individual lacks the capacity to manage their personal or financial affairs. If the proceeding is contested, it may take months to resolve. You may recall that Britney Spears (“Conservatee”) was the subject of an involuntary Conservatorship, and her father and an attorney were appointed to manage her financial affairs and her person.

Aging isn’t easy, and it can be made worse when the prospect of losing autonomy over your person and financial affairs rears its ugly head. The key is to communicate early and candidly. Conscripting the early support of medical professionals and law enforcement in the event of financial fraud is imperative. Time, in most instances, is of the essence. Offering support and avoiding confrontational tactics with an elderly target is the best course of action. Early and frequent communication – well before pen is laid to paper – is essential.

I recommend the retention of a seasoned estate planning professional, and speaking candidly with your loved one about the real future prospect of elder abuse perpetrated by romance, publishing, and other scammers.

When a loved one mentions a memoir, novel, or a newfound internet friend – listen and communicate. Learn as much as you can about publishing scams, and let your elderly loved one know about them as well. Keep the lines of communication open daily so you’ll know when your relative might be a potential fraud victim.

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JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ., is a former Navy JAGC officer and a recipient of the American Bar Association’s coveted LAMP Award for excellence in military legal assistance practice. A rolling stone, J.M. has globetrotted most of his adult life. After the military, J.M. pursued commercial real estate development, leasing, and asset management. He resides in Catania, Sicily. He spent almost twenty years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Luzerne, Erie & Lackawanna Counties. His handiwork as an editor and author is interspersed throughout this novel. Leo A. Murray fondly refers to J.M. as his collaborative, literary ‘Coach’ or ‘Lieutenant.’

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.