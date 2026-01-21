“How did the scammers find my contact info. so quickly after my book was published?”

ALERT! THIS SATURDAY, January 24th, is the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY !

Q –

Angela:

I have been a satisfied client of yours for two books with more to come. So, I feel confident that, when I have a question, you are the one to ask.

As soon as my latest book was published, I received texts from two people allegedly representing literary agents that want to discuss my book being brought to a traditional publisher. I have been self-publishing since 2005 and have been the victim of scams, shams and jams. This is probably another one. Any comments?

This is extremely common.

The overseas scammers get on Amazon, find new releases, and then use Google to find the author’s contact info. There’s a website (I won’t name it here) where scammers can obtain ALL of your contact info., including your relatives’ names and their contact info., your current phone number and address, all of your past phone numbers and addresses, your social media accounts (even dating apps you’re on!), and so much more.

Some overseas scammers use that information to send you very personalized emails. The more they learn about your personal life, the more they can play on your emotions and vulnerabilities. They are experts at their craft!

This is why is is SO important to NEVER respond to anybody who:

1. Emails you out of the blue.

2. Calls you on the phone.

3. Contacts you through social media.

4. Contacts you through your website.

5. Contacts you unsolicited at all!

Legitimate literary agents, publishing service providers, film producers, traditional publishers, and others do NOT spam or cold-call authors. EVER.

If all authors knew and remembered this, the entire publishing scam industry would die.

If all people everywhere knew this, all of the overseas scammers targeting EVERY INDUSTRY would go out of business, including romance scammers.

