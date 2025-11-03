BATTERED AUTHOR SYNDROME: Are YOU, Too, in Denial That You’re a Victim of a Publishing Scam? – by James M. Walsh, Esq.

A certain percentage of publishing scam victims continue to deny they’ve been scammed, even after Angela and I have provided them with numbered lists of exactly how the scammers are working over authors (stolen book covers, fraud, fake U.S. addresses, syntax errors, fake photos, domains located overseas, no work actually finalized, horrific editing – by a non-native English speaker, non-stop upselling, numerous complaints posted online, and so much more. We research each one reported to us and we send each author a list about that specific publisher, clear proof that they’re getting scammed. Yet, some of them refuse to admit they’ve been scammed, and they go right back to the criminal enterprise, and send them even more money! What’s going on in their minds? (You can do your own check about potential publishing scammers RIGHT HERE.)

For almost eighteen months I have worked with Angela Hoy, the Publisher of WritersWeekly.com, and the President & CEO of Booklocker.com, Inc., to combat publishing fraud on the Internet. Angela has committed countless hours and space on WritersWeekly to educate aspiring writers about nefarious tactics and scams that proliferate on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X – just to name a few infected platforms. Angela has even launched a podcast to add to aspiring writers’ educational arsenal. https://writersweekly.com/podcast

While we have reached many people, there is an inexplicable phenomenon whereby authors who have been caught in a scam return to their predators, again and again – throwing good money after bad. And, we’re not just talking about chump change. Big bucks, life savings, and credit lines often in the tens of thousands of dollars – or more !

I liken this phenomenon to a hapless gambler. They will always tell you about their winnings, but never discuss their losses. Their gut instinct to know when to fold ‘em, and when to hold ‘em, is rendered useless. Common sense and gut instinct are “jammed” – completely inoperable.

I researched this phenomenon but I came up empty handed – bewildered and befuddled as to why an individual, who has been fleeced in a publishing scam, will continue to throw good money after bad. They know deep down they’re never getting their money back but they just keep hoping and praying that they’ll get a book, just one copy, out of the mess after spending weeks or months, and forking over thousands of dollars.

We’ve encountered individuals fully armed with all the information they need to know they’ve been “had,” yet continue forward in complete denial – even biting at, and accepting, “up-selling” techniques. They believe their predators will come through and perform. News flash: It isn’t going to happen – it never does .

This phenomenon bears a striking resemblance to Stockholm Syndrome, which is when a victim develops an affinity or psychological bond with their captor. While this affliction is not officially recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM 5), Patty Hurst, the granddaughter of the media icon, William Randolph Hurst, was able to receive a commutation of her prison sentence and a presidential pardon from Bill Clinton using this “defense.” Patty Hurst had been kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), and was later seen assisting in bank heists. She had, ostensibly, developed a bond with her captors.

It is imperative that aspiring authors treat their relationship with their prospective publisher as just what it is – a mutually beneficial contractual relationship, and nothing more. Yes, this relationship can blossom into a profitable enterprise (if you’re dealing with a REAL publisher, and not some hack in a shack somewhere in Africa, the Philippines, India, or elsewhere), but it is critical that you do your research, scrupulously follow your gut instincts, and seek counsel. By counsel, it could be a lawyer, accountant, business associate, or even a trusted friend. Definitely include your significant other! We have heard from several authors who said their spouse didn’t know what was going on. One author’s spouse found out, and left him after he lost tens of thousands of dollars.

Everything should be above-board and you should not be keeping any of it a secret. Otherwise, that is a glaring red flag that you are on the path to perdition…and financial ruin. That’s right. If you’re keeping it all a secret, you know deep down that you’re being had and you MUST seek help IMMEDIATELY!

I grow weary at times seeing aspiring authors getting duped. However, the worst ones (the most frustrating for us!) are those who keep going back for more, in complete defiance of the fact that WE HAVE PROVEN TO THEM that they have fallen prey to yet another publishing scam. Angela has helped me in this regard.

The more we can educate authors, and the more word spreads about this phenomenon that is affecting millions of authors worldwide, the fewer victims there will be in the future. We make no money whatsoever doing this but it’s all been worth it. Please share the link to this post with your writing and author friends and groups!

I liken Angela and her team to the young girl in The Tale of the Starfish.

The Tale Of The Starfish

It all started when a young girl was walking along a beach upon which thousands of starfish had been washed up during a terrible storm. When she came to each starfish, she would pick it up, and throw it back into the ocean. People watched her with amusement.

She had been doing this for some time when a man approached her and said, “Little girl, why are you doing this? Look at this beach! You can’t save all these starfish. You can’t begin to make a difference!”

The girl seemed crushed, suddenly deflated. But, after a few moments, she bent down, picked up another starfish, and hurled it as far as she could into the ocean. Then she looked up at the man and replied,

“Well, I made a difference for that one!”

The old man looked at the girl inquisitively and thought about what she had done and said. Inspired, he joined the little girl in throwing starfish back into the sea. Soon others joined, and all the starfish were saved.

REPORT AUTHOR FRAUD

Contact Angela

Email the FBI (though they won’t be able to get your money back): authorfraud@fbi.gov

https://writerbeware.blog

RELATED

JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ. is a former Navy JAGC officer and a recipient of the American Bar Association’s coveted LAMP Award for excellence in military legal assistance practice. A rolling stone, J.M. has globetrotted most of his adult life. After the military, J.M. pursued commercial real estate development, leasing, and asset management. He resides in Catania, Sicily. He spent almost twenty years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Luzerne, Erie & Lackawanna Counties. His handiwork as an editor and author is interspersed throughout this novel. Leo A. Murray fondly refers to J.M. as his collaborative, literary ‘Coach’ or ‘Lieutenant.’ Agnes claims that he has gypsy in his heart and rabbit in his feet.

James’ thriller, Maximum Impact, written with co-author Leo Murray, was published by Abuzz Press.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.