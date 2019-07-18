SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP! How to Handle Bad Book Reviews (Hint: Do NOT Ask Amazon to remove them!)

⇒ Author is upset about legitimate bad book review

⇒ Amazon won’t remove those

⇒ How to distinguish legitimate reviews from malicious ones

⇒ How to respond to bad book reviews

An author contacted me this week about a bad review posted on Amazon about her book. She wanted advice on how to get it removed. Some ding dong at Amazon told her that her publisher can have it removed but I had to tell her that’s not true.

If Amazon removed legitimate bad reviews from their site just because the sellers didn’t like them, people would stop trusting Amazon with their purchasing decisions. I read the review in question and it was obvious the person read the book, and had even read another book by the author. The reader didn’t like the new book as much as the old one, and gave several examples as to why.

While Amazon might, on occasion, remove a malicious review (one clearly written by someone who didn’t read the book, and who has a personal problem with the author or content), they aren’t going to remove real, honest bad reviews of products on their site. Period.

I know it’s upsetting when a reader doesn’t like what you wrote. I’ve been hung out to dry by readers plenty of times in my writing life. It comes with the territory. You spend so much time working on your baby (your book), you finally get up the courage to present it to the world, and then WHAMMO! Somebody dings you. Hard. Believe it or not, you get used to it after while and you learn how to shrug it off.

Sensitive authors must learn how to lick their wounds, pick up where they left off, and learn from negative reviews when working on their future books.

If you receive a bad review on Amazon (or any other site) that is clearly legit, and not malicious, don’t stomp your feet, and insist that somebody do something to hide it from the world. Rather, consider posting a comment under the review explaining your side (if it’s a disagreement about content). If there was a factual error in your book, or typos, you might even consider apologizing publicly, and making edits to your book for future readers. You can post under the review that you have done that and that the problems have been rectified.

I liken this type of behavior to celebrity rehab. When a celebrity screws up and kicks and scream, insisting they didn’t, the media covers the story for a loooooong time. If they apologize and check into rehab, everybody forgets the incident within a few days and moves on.

Also, consider asking some of your happy readers to post positive reviews to balance out the negative. Only do this with REAL readers who have contacted you with praise about your book. Never, EVER ask anyone to post a fake positive review about your book. Trust me – most readers will know it’s fake, and so will Amazon. If Amazon suspects review fraud, you can not only lose your listing on Amazon, but you can also get banned from the site. It’s just not worth it.

So, suck it up, buttercup, move on, do what you can to fix the problem, and do an even better job on your next book. 🙂

RELATED

Malicious Reviews on Amazon

IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around!

“Why won’t Amazon let my relatives post (fake!) reviews about my new book?”

Author Admits Manipulating Amazon’s Ranking/Review System

Check Your Book’s Reviews on a Regular Basis!

How I Made Good Money from a BAD Book Review (and, you can, too!)

Amazon’s Bogus Reviews

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html