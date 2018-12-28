IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around! by Angela Hoy

We are receiving increasing numbers of complaints from authors about Amazon rejecting legitimate reviews for their books. Amazon seems to have found a way to determine if someone reviewing your book is your friend, neighbor, or even a previous co-worker.

One author in particular released a new book, and ran ads on social media. Of course, everyone on his social media accounts knew him. Some of them purchased his book, and then submitted reviews to Amazon. He reported that almost all of the reviews were rejected by Amazon.

Have you ever talked to someone about a certain topic, with your phone in your pocket, and later noticed an ad in your browser or a social media site that’s related to the item you were discussing? That has happened to me on numerous occasions. And, yes, your smartphone really is listening.

Amazon doesn’t like it when authors’ relatives submit book reviews for an author’s book because, of course, they assume it’s biased. But, it seems Amazon’s book review police have gone overboard in rejecting book reviews. We’re not sure how Amazon might know that a particular buyer is your relative, a neighbor, an old co-worker, or a friend of a friend who saw a Facebook post. Perhaps they are monitoring your social media accounts. Perhaps they know which reader reviews were submitted by someone who lives near you, or someone you previously shipped an Amazon gift to? We really have no idea. Regardless, there is a way around this.

When you submit your book’s description to your publisher, you can include reader reviews under the description itself. Your publisher then submits that description to Ingram, the largest book distributor.

Ingram’s system also allows you to post reader reviews separately in their system, which should then show up on your book’s page on Amazon, as well as other sites. To be safe, though, I recommend adding them under your book’s description. Amazon is unlikely to alter a book’s description.

You can also submit a revised description that includes reader reviews after your book has been published as well! Ingram simply sends an updated metadata feed for your book to their retail partners, including Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and many other sites across the globe. Contact your publisher directly if you want them to submit metadata changes to Ingram.

Your publisher might charge you a nominal fee to do this on a previously published book but, at BookLocker.com, we add book reviews for our authors for free. 🙂

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

