8 Websites That Pay For Reviews! – by Karoki Githure

One thing that’s undeniably good about freelance writing is that there is always another opportunity around the corner. and, writing reviews is a good way for writers to make more money!

Here are a eight paying review markets for writers:

5BestThings.com

5BestThings is a site that aims at giving its audience a comprehensive list of the best things from all around the world. Their categories are food, science, health, cities, sports, and cars, to name a few. They accept software, technology, electronics and gadget reviews and the requirement is the writer must be an expert, and have up-to-date knowledge about the products. Just as their name sounds, much of their content is in the best five formats, although they are also interested in more, or a single product review. Articles should be 1000 to 2000 words with impeccable, engaging writing.

Payment is between $15 – $20 per list, or $65 for a list of 5 products and a full review for each product.

Writers’ Guidelines: https://5bestthings.com/write-for-us/

Adventure Motorcycle (ADVMoto) is an online magazine that showcases the personal stories of people on gutsy on-and-off road rides around the world. The magazine is published bi-monthly, and feature articles include rider, reader, and industry reviews. The magazine targets adventure enthusiasts. Interested writers can send proposals describing the subject matter complete with images and photography materials 90 days before the publication date. Articles covering reviews are about 200 – 400 words and must include at least three pros and cons.

Review articles pay upwards of $150.

Writers’ Guidelines: https://adventuremotorcycle.com/submission-guidelines

Abilities is a cross-disability lifestyle magazine that targets persons with disabilities, with the aim of self-empowerment, such as practical information that they can apply to their day-to-day lives. They accept submissions of movie/book reviews. Complete articles should runs between 500 to 2000 words.

Payment ranges from $50 to $325 depending on the length and complexity of the article.

Writers’ Guidelines: https://www.abilities.ca/writers-guidelines/

Smart Business Trends is a blog that provides readers with information on the latest trends in online marketing. These include WordPress, Amazon FBA, and email marketing, to mention a few. The blog not only does tutorials and case studies, but also publishes reviews on the various online marketing products available. They are looking for well-researched and original reviews of 1000 words or more.

Payment for accepted content is between $100 – $200.

Writers’ Guidelines: http://smartbusinesstrends.com/write-for-us/

FindingTop.com is an online review site that features the top 10 products in the categories of automotive, beauty, electronics, home improvement, gardening, fitness, food and beverages, health, and music. They are always looking for new content and categories. Writers looking to submit original lists to them are encouraged to do so. Articles run between 500 and 2000 words.

They pay $50 per review.

Writers’ Guidelines: https://www.findingtop.com/submit-a-list/

Creative Loafing Charlotte

Creative Loafing Charlotte is a website that covers arts and entertainment in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area of North Carolina. They accept submissions of movies, theaters, visual arts, music, books, video games, and dance. Articles run 500 – 1000 words in length.

Pay starts at $0.10/word.

Writers’ Guidelines: https://clclt.com/charlotte/FreelancingforCreativeLoafingCharlotte/Page

Baby Corner

BabyCorner provides pregnant women, new parents, or couples trying to become pregnant with medical facts, healthy tips, and advice for contacting their doctor if need be. They are always looking for freelance writers to submit well-researched review articles that compare fertility, maternity, and baby products and books in the market. Articles should be upbeat, informative, and between 500 and 900 words.

Pay is $15 to $30 per article.

Writers’ Guidelines: https://www.thebabycorner.com/page/1519/

Grasslimb

Grasslimb is a website that delivers quality art and literature to their audience. The site features poetry, short prose, line art, and black and white photography, and targets literary enthusiasts. They occasionally accept submission of books and new music reviews, although most of their reviews are done in house. Reviews should be between 500 – 1000 words.

Pay is $15 – $25.

Writers’ Guidelines: http://www.grasslimb.com/submissions.html

Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.

