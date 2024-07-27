10 Magazines for Freelance Writers Who Want to Write for TV and Film Magazines – by Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.

Do you enjoy television, movies, and other forms of entertainment? Check out these paying markets for writers!

Variety is one of the grand old men of entertainment publications. Inside, you will find news, awards, film reviews, film festivals, box office news, and much more. Payment starts at about $.75 a word.

See “For editorial pitches and press releases” on their contact page.

Substream Magazine is a print and digital magazine that focuses on music, pop culture, film, and entertainment. Substream publishes reviews, interviews, news, and much more. They pay up to $.10 a word.

Writers Guidelines: Contact Us – Substream Magazine

Film Quarterly publishes everything having to do with film history, film theory, and the influence of video, film, and television on our culture and society. Payment starts at $50 for articles of 1,000 words or less.

Writers Guidelines: Submit | Film Quarterly

Crooked Marquee is about everything movies. Their mission is to inform, entertain, and empower their readers by providing them with amusing insights and unique perspectives about the movie industry. They rely for the most part on writers in the U.S. and have a U.S. bank account. Pay starts at about $50 per article.

Writers Guidelines: Writers Guidelines – Crooked Marquee

Bright Wall/Dark Room is an online publication dedicated to “exploring the relationship between the cinema and the business of being alive. They publish personality profiles, interviews, personal essays, cultural criticism, humor pieces, and formal analysis. They pay about $50 for essays of 1,500 to 3,000 words.

Writers Guidelines: whitewalldarkroom.com/submissions

6. Artforum

Artforum is all about the world of contemporary art, focusing on film, photography, music, fashion, and architecture. They pay about $.32 per word.

Writers Guidelines: Contact Us (artforum.com)

7. Flood Magazine

Flood Magazine is a quarterly magazine that focuses on the entire gamut of film, music, television, art, and travel. They pay up to $.15 per word.

Writers Guidelines: FLOOD – About (floodmagazine.com)

8. Cineaste

Cineaste is about cinema, with the social, political, and aesthetic perspective. They feature book reviews (single or multiple). These run 1,000 to 1,500 words. They also like features, interviews, film reviews, DVD and Blu-Ray reviews, and columns. Short Take reviews and DVD reviews pay $18, short articles, sidebars, interviews, or essays pay $90.

Writers Guidelines: Writer’s Guidelines — Cineaste Magazine

9. Little White Lies

Little White Lies is a UK based, bi-monthly publication aimed at championing great movies and those who make them. Film lovers are their primary audience. They pay up to $.11 per word.

Writers Guidelines: Contact – Little White Lies (lwlies.com)

10. Luma

Luma is a quarterly online publication sponsored by the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers and EMMEDIA Gallery & Production Society. They use news, reviews, critical essays and previews about culturally relevant productions. They pay $200 per submission.

Writers Guidelines: Submissions – Luma Quarterly

As they say at the movies, break a leg!

