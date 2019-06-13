How I Broke Into the World of Entertainment Writing – By Hailey Hudson

I love movies, actors, and TV shows. When I discovered the world of entertainment writing, it sounded like a dream come true to be paid to write about my favorite Netflix shows — but was there any good money to be made in the industry?

Recently, I set out to find an answer to that question. I discovered that the rates in entertainment writing are low for the most part but, if you write fast and well, you can make a decent monthly amount of consistent money. And, even though I don’t make as much money writing for my new entertainment clients as I do writing for my other clients, the work I do writing about movies and TV shows is something I look forward to, and truly enjoy.

So, how can you become a film writer, too? Twitter is one of the best resources I’ve found in this industry. Editors from entertainment websites or publications will often post calls for pitches. It can take hours to search them out yourself, though, so I subscribe to roundups such as Sonia Weiser’s fantastic “Opportunities of the Week” newsletter ($3/month for a weekly list of writing opportunities with most of them calls for pitches from Twitter).

Proactivity and staying on top of the latest movies is also key. In my experience, many film websites want you to come prepared, and to pitch ideas. Watching new movies as soon as possible, following actors on social media, and setting up Google alerts for industry news can help you get on top of breaking news, and quickly come up with a creative angle.

If you don’t like the idea of writing for other outlets, starting your own blog, and writing about your favorite movies or TV shows can be a fun platform to connect with other fans. You can monetize your blog and/or use it as a springboard to help you land a position in the future. In addition to Twitter, job boards such as FreelanceWritingGigs sometimes post entertainment writing jobs. These jobs may or may not pay well, but are certainly worth a look.

Adding entertainment to the list of industries I write about has been a fun process. I look forward to every time I sit down and work on an article about movies or TV shows, And, I also look forward to the day when my payment for that article is deposited in the bank.

Hailey Hudson is a full-time freelance fitness, marketing, and education writer based out of Atlanta. She is available for hire. Learn more at her website, The Hardworking Creative, or contact her on LinkedIn.

