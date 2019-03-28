Unlocked

P.O. Box 1001

Grand Rapids MI 49501

Phone: (888)224-2324

Fax:

Website: https://unlocked.org

Guidelines: https://unlocked.org/teen-devotional-guidelines/

Editor: Kandi Zeller

Email address: editorial@keysforkids.org

About The Publication:

“Unlocked is a devotional with daily readings for teens that challenge readers to live out their faith in today’s world.” Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes 6-9 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 12 weeks. Guidelines online at https://unlocked.org/teen-devotional-guidelines.

Current Needs:

“Seeking devotional submissions that fit a variety of genres (fiction, essay, personal story, etc.). Please see guidelines for more info.” Pays $30/piece. 300-350 words plus discussion questions. Submit complete ms by email.

$30 for 300-350 words.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We are open to styles and genres not typically seen in teen devotionals as long as they fit the overall purpose outlined in our guidelines. We want our devotional pieces to challenge teens and help them wrestle with things they’re dealing with, not talk down to them or shy away from deep topics.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes