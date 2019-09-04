The Malahat Review

McPherson Library, University of Victoria, P.O. Box 1800, Stn CSC

Victoria British Columbia, Canada V8W 3H5

Phone: 250-721-8524

Fax:

Website: http://www.malahatreview.ca

Guidelines: http://www.malahatreview.ca/submission_guidelines.html.

Editor: Iain Higgins, Editor

Email address: malahat@uvic.ca

About The Publication:

“The Malahat Review, established in 1967, is among Canada’s leading literary journals. Published quarterly, it features contemporary Canadian and international works of poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction as well as reviews of recently published Canadian poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction. On occasion, it also publishes interviews, essays, and issues on a single theme or author, such as Indigenous Perspectives (No. 197), The Victoria Issue (No. 200), and Queer Perspectives (No. 205).”

Pays $65 CAD/published page, includes two copies of the issue as well as a one year print subscription

Current Needs:

“We accept submissions of fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. Creative nonfiction is typically less popular than the other genres, so we always appreciate more submissions of that genre. Creative nonfiction is literary writing based in fact. It can include, but is not limited to, the personal essay, memoir, narrative nonfiction, social commentary, travel writing, historical accounts, and biography, all enhanced by such elements as description, dramatic scenes, dialogue, and characterization.” Pays $65 CAD/published page, includes two copies of the issue as well as a one year print subscription. “Fiction: Unsolicited submissions of previously unpublished short fiction may be up to 8,000 words in length. Unless you are submitting flash fiction, no submission may consist of more than one story. Up to three flash fictions may be submitted in one submission, and they must be submitted in a single file. The maximum length for each flash fiction is 750 words. Poetry: Unsolicited poetry submissions should consist of three to five previously unpublished poems (up to six pages maximum), on any subject and in any style. The magazine will often accept several poems by the same author; therefore, please do not limit your submission to a single poem. Creative nonfiction: Unsolicited submissions of previously unpublished creative nonfiction may be up to 4,500 words in length. No restrictions as to subject matter or approach apply. Unless the stories are very short (i.e., less than 1,000 words each), no submission may consist of more than one story. We accept submissions of poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction. See our submission guidelines page for more information: http://www.malahatreview.ca/submission_guidelines.html. We only accept submissions via Submittable. You can click on the Submit icon on our submission guidelines page, or you can go directly to our Submittable portal: http://malahatreview.submittable.com/submit. Please fill out all necessary information when submitting via Submittable (this includes a brief cover letter and bio).”

Pays $65 CAD/published page, includes two copies of the issue as well as a one year print subscription

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Many people submit to The Malahat Review without first reading an issue, which sometimes means their submissions aren’t relevant to what we publish. Please take the time to get to know our magazine and what we’re looking for. If you’re on a budget, look at your local library for a copy of our magazine, or order a single digital issue for $8 through our online store. You can also read most of the Indigenous Perspectives Issue #197 online for free, thanks to the generous writers who contributed to the issue: http://www.malahatreview.ca/issues/197.html. Please be brief and to-the-point in your cover letters. Your name, the names of the journals and/or anthologies that you’ve been published in, as well as any certifications or degrees that you’ve earned that are associated with writing will suffice. That being said, you don’t need to have been previously published in order to submit. We often publish emerging writers, and writers who have never been published before. Rejections are a part of the writing life. If you’ve received a rejection letter, don’t stop submitting. Revise and try again. We have writing contests running almost every day of the year. (See our Contests page: http://www.malahatreview.ca/contests/contests_info.html) Consider entering one of our contests (entry fee ranges between $30 – $40 US) if you’d like to submit your work and receive a complimentary one-year print subscription. Want more advice? Read our Publishing Tips: https://www.malahatreview.ca/tips/tips.html. Or peruse our interviews with contributors, contest winners, judges, and more: http://www.malahatreview.ca/interviews.html.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes