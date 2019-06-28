History Magazine

P.O. Box 194

Niagara Falls NY 14304

Phone: (888)-326-2476

Fax:

Website: https://www.history-magazine.com

Guidelines: https://www.history-magazine.com/anotes.html

Editor: Ed Zapletal, Publisher

Email address: edward@moorshead.com

About The Publication:

Welcomes new writers. Circ. 8K. Bi-monthly. Pays 45 days after publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys one-time rights, including print, PDF and APP editions. No reprints. Responds within 30 days.

Pays $0.08/word.

Current Needs:

Does not accept military articles. See guidelines for current needs.

$0.08/word

Photos/Art:

High-resolution images in the public domain preferred. Pays $7.00 US/CDN each.

Hints:

Follow instructions about image quality/resolution, and follow author guidelines especially in terms of word counts.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes