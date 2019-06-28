History Magazine
P.O. Box 194
Niagara Falls NY 14304
Phone: (888)-326-2476
Fax:
Website: https://www.history-magazine.com
Guidelines: https://www.history-magazine.com/anotes.html
Editor: Ed Zapletal, Publisher
Email address: edward@moorshead.com
About The Publication:
Welcomes new writers. Circ. 8K. Bi-monthly. Pays 45 days after publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys one-time rights, including print, PDF and APP editions. No reprints. Responds within 30 days.
Pays $0.08/word.
Current Needs:
Does not accept military articles. See guidelines for current needs.
$0.08/word
Photos/Art:
High-resolution images in the public domain preferred. Pays $7.00 US/CDN each.
Hints:
Follow instructions about image quality/resolution, and follow author guidelines especially in terms of word counts.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes