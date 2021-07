Print FriendlySorry we’re a little late with this week’s Trivia Question, folks. I was multi-tasking and forgot to make one up! – Brian Okay, were you REALLY reading Home Office last week?? Per last week’s issue of WritersWeekly, what corner of the WritersWeekly Home Office is our official “safe space”?? ***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post the answer in the comments section below. You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free! NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE. THIS WEEK’S PRIZE: A... Read more →