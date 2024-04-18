When You Misunderstand Your Husband, and Grab a Gun…

THE SPRING, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS THIS SATURDAY! Read past topics and winning stories, and also sign up, RIGHT HERE ! Only 500 participants permitted so don’t delay if you want to play!

I was in the bedroom working. Brian (ex-Army, ex-cop, and a firearms instructor) was out on the back porch. We had just finished eating lunch. All of the sudden, he ran in the back door and this is what I heard him say, “A lady is screaming bloody murder!”

I replied, “Do you think something is wrong?”

He was quickly walking towards the front door. He called over his shoulder, “I’m going to go find out!”

I slipped on my shoes, and grabbed my purse, which has a special compartment in it for my firearm. We both have carry and conceal licenses. I did not pull out my firearm, of course. However, I wanted it by my hip just in case.

I raced out the front door. Brian was entering the chicken coop. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea! It doesn’t look like he’s spying.’ I was straining my neck to see what might be happening in the yard next door (a rental) to make someone scream.

He then poked his head into the hen house. That was odd. It didn’t look like he was spying at all! I admired his undercover investigative talents!!

By the time I got to the chicken coop, he had his arm in the hen house, rummaging around.

I whispered loudly, “Did the lady stop screaming?”

He replied, “What lady?”

I whispered louder, “You said a lady was screaming bloody murder!”

He replied, “I said a CHICKEN was screaming bloody murder. And, now I know why!” He held his hand up. “Here’s her egg and it’s still super warm!”

I rolled my eyes, and lugged my purse back to the house.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More News From The Home Office

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html