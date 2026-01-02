When a Fire Warning and the Common Cold Ruin Your New Year’s Plans

We had a lovely Christmas this year! On Christmas Eve, three of our adult children, our son-in-law, and three of our grandchildren came to visit. We always have a raucously good time! We start out eating cheese fondue. We then play the Saran Wrap game and then we do the white elephant gift exchange.

After that, we sit down for our annual prime rib dinner. Then, we exchange gifts. And, then, we have chocolate fondue.

After that, everybody leaves and Brian and I watch a movie. We also wolfed down our vitamins because the grandkids had runny noses.

On Christmas, we woke up, attended church, and then Max and Mason arrived to see what Santa brought them. 😉

For Christmas, our daughter and son-in-law gave Max (age 24) a HUGE package of fireworks. They were the big ones! So, we were excited about New Year’s Eve!

On December 30th, we received a weather warning on our phones. We were under a fire warning because of extremely dry conditions. So, no fireworks would be happening on New Year’s Eve. In fact, we didn’t hear nor see anybody on the mountain, nor in the valley, setting off fireworks this year. But, we weren’t going to get to set off fireworks anyway because Max called, saying he’d left work early. He’d caught the cold from the grandkids.

Hopefully, we’ll have some rain right before the 4th of July so we can use them then.

Next week, I’m flying with our two youngest sons to Texas to visit an ailing relative. If anybody needs anything, Brian and Ali will be checking my email when I in the air. 🙂

