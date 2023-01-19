9 Tips to Greater Writing Profitability (and Visibility) in the New Year – by Jennifer Brown Banks

It’s no secret that, for most writers, a major pain point is earning equitable, consistent income for our craft. And, with the increasingly high cost of living these days, it is a real concern.

But, here’s the good news. If you’re diligent, resourceful, and determined, you can still be profitable in today’s economy as a freelancer, particularly with the growing demand for content creators.

With this in mind, here are 9 timely tips to stay in the black, and stay ahead of the game now and in the future:

1. LEARN MORE TO EARN MORE

Add to your bottom line by adding to your knowledge base. That’s right. The more marketable skills you acquire, the more valuable you become to existing and potential clients. Did you know that you can now take many FREE and low cost classes online at popular sites like UDEMY.COM AND COURSERA.COM? Get in where you fit in.

2. PLAN EARLY

Think like retailers. Last year, while I was Christmas shopping, I was surprised to discover numerous bright, bold, in-your-face red displays for Valentine’s Day already. Plan early. Promote your new book before it is actually released on Amazon. Pitch editors for seasonal articles way in advance. Remember, “the early bird catches the worm.”

3. GOVERN YOUR TIME WISELY

Make your time online count. Don’t spend endless hours reading frivolous Facebook posts, or watching funny cat videos. If your activities are not moving you forward in your goals, or enhancing your bottom line, you’re losing out in more ways than one. “Time is money.”

4. EXERCISE DUE DILIGENCE TO AVOID SCAMS

Online scams are abundant. And, if you’re not careful, you could be the next victim. Here’s how to avoid the likelihood of this happening. Seek work from reputable websites like WritersWeekly and ProBlogger. Google potential clients to see if there are complaints and negative reviews against them. And, make sure that any writing assignments are clearly outlined and established through a legal contract.

5. SIGN UP TO HAVE JOB LEADS DIRECTLY EMAILED TO YOUR INBOX

Sometimes searching for creative work can seem like an endless, frustrating scavenger hunt. Simplify the process. Try sites like FlexJobs.com and ProBlogger for less stress.

6. CONSIDER MONETIZING YOUR BLOG

If you’re a blogger with a decent following, you can add an income stream by selling your books on your site, accepting Ad placements, or becoming an affiliate partner for other writers or service providers. It’s one of the best ways to earn passive income and to “work smarter, not harder.”

7. MARKET, MARKET, MARKET!

No matter how great your writing and editing skills are, you’ve got to get the word out in order to get business in. That’s a no-brainer. Keep in mind that marketing doesn’t have to be labor intensive or expensive. It can be sharing your business cards at a writers’ conference. Or even sending out relevant, interesting Tweets on Twitter. The key to success is being creative and consistent.

8. NETWORK TO GET WORK

There’s great validity to the expression, “sometimes it’s not what you know, but who you know.” Build your network. Last month, for example, I joined ALIGNABLE.COM, and garnered work with a new client for an ongoing project in just a few days. “It works if you work it!”

9. DON’T DISCOUNT THE RECIPROCAL VALUE OF KARMA

This may seem a little odd to mention here. But, as a veteran freelance writer, I can attest that it has real value. Several of my best clients have come as a result of referrals from writing colleagues that I have helped in the past. One recommendation resulted in thousands of dollars in pay as a ghostwriter.

IN CONCLUSION

Earning cash for your craft will be made much easier by following these timely strategies, and staying focused on your long-term goals. Success is within your reach.

JENNIFER BROWN BANKS is an award-winning content creator, ghostwriter, editor, and publicist. Learn more at her site: PENANDPROSPER.BLOGSPOT.COM.