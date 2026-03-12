Update on Chubby Luke!

I’m still behind on my work so, today, I’m just sharing a photo of our 3-week-old grandson that was taken today. Is that a smile? Or gas??? 😉
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Awwww Luke is sooo cuuute regardless.
Enjoy!
A smile!