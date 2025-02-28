Tomorrow is the First Official Day of Tornado Season!

This will be our fourth Spring living in far Northwest Georgia. It didn’t take us long to realize there was a season for tornadoes here. However, I didn’t know it was official until I received an alert on my phone today.

It starts on March 1st, and peaks during the first and second week of April. I admit we have grown tired of packing bags when a storm is approaching, and moving into the “apartment” in the basement. This year, we’re doing to do it differently. We’re going to pack a suitcase of clothes we rarely wear (including sturdy shoes), and get some extra toiletries to keep in a bag down there.

We’re also going to get some shelf-ready food, and keep it down there in case we get hungry in the middle of a storm. We already have beds down there, a half bath, and a kitchenette.

I’ve really been dreading tornado season but I think having everything down there without needing to pack a bag each time (I hate packing!) will make things a bit easier.

In other news, Brian put an electric fence around our garden beds to keep the deer and chickens out. He finished it yesterday, turned it on, and then watched as one hen gingerly stepped over the wire and kept on going. Guess what? Their feathers insulate them from electric shocks. Back to the drawing board!!

