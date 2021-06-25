Blew Out My Ribs Coughing…

I woke up one morning last week with awful pain between two of my ribs on my front, left side. I was still coughing from our bout with Covid, or the flu, or whatever it was. I decided to just take it easy to see if it got better. It didn’t. I was pain-free sitting ramrod straight or standing, or lying on my left side (the side where the injury is, which was weird). But, I could NOT lie on my back or right side, and moving was torture. And, it got sooooo much worse each time I coughed, and the pain was wrapping around to my back. I kept taking cough medicine and cough drops, and drinking hot tea, but it just kept getting worse, and worse, and worse.
I finally waved the white flag and Brian took me to urgent care first thing on Wednesday morning. Six x-rays. No broken ribs. I tore the muscles between two of them. My lungs are clear. No pneumonia. Just a nagging, unproductive cough. They gave me a prescription for muscle relaxers, told me to take Robitussin DM, and said to use Lidocaine patches where the pain can be felt through the skin.
Guess what? NONE of those worked. Had the cough medicine worked for me, I’d probably be in better shape but, each time I cough, it feels like my ribs are being torn apart all over again. The muscles can’t heal as long as I’m coughing. So, I’m back to just taking Advil, 1/3rd dose of Nyquil (that works much better and I don’t get sleepy), and sitting on my butt in bed (working on my computer).
Another thing the doctor said was to buy local honey to put in my tea in the evenings when the night air makes the coughing worse. Our neighbor, Regina, knows everybody and everything so I texted her. Sure enough, her friend, Bonnie the Beekeeper (I can’t make this stuff up) was available right then. She texted me the address. Half an hour later, we had a quarter of local honey for only $20 and it’s delicious!!! The timing was great! Bonnie sells out of her honey quickly each year.
So, here I sit, terrified of each cough that tickles my throat, and BORED OUT OF MY MIND.
RELATED
- Down With a BAD Flu
- Rear-Ended by Leadfoot Leona in Alabama!
- Move is On Hold Because WE CAN’T BUY GAS!
- The Smell of Sharpies is STUCK in My Nose and Brain
- For the First Time in 24 Years, I’m About to….
Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.
ANGELA ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy
ANGELA ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750
ANGELA ON LINKEDIN
https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/
Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/
How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed
A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!
Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html
Dear Angela, I am so sorry about your ribs. I can totally identify. Because I am (or was) an opera singer, I had powerful core muscles. I once got a terrible bronchitis and tore two ribs off the sternum., one on each side. VERY PAINFUL….and for a long time. Those are broken bones or tendons that cannot be put in a cast, like an arm. And then I re-broke mine with a giant sneeze. Whatever keeps you from coughing (experiment) will help you the most. It WILL get better, but still….so very sorry.
Okay, Angela. I’ll add my 2 cents worth! If Bonnie the Beekeeper (or your neighbor) know any local person who does naturopathic remedies (my niece in another north Georgia county does) see if you can get any Fire Cider or Four Thieves Vinegar. They are only herbs, garlic, ginger, hot onion, cloves, etc., steeped in apple cider vinegar. Another version uses milder herbs, lavender, sage, rosemary, thyme, etc. Any time I have the slightest hint of soreness or something wrong in my throat I take a tablespoon of the first recipe every few hours and it goes away.
I’m sure you know this, but we can also get somewhat dehydrated without realizing it. Plain water soothes my throat when it gets dry and also when something is trying to attack it. Praying for quick healing for you.
Angela,
If you don’t already have congestion in your lungs (the treatement would exacerbate that), then have a half glass of milk. Milk has an enzyme that acts as an anti-inflammant. A doctor told me that when I thought I was choking on a cucumber skin (not, just inflamed and mad at me). I do this all the time and it works. Just hold the milk in your throat for a couple of seconds (don’t aspirate though).
I know you won’t do this one but your chiropractor can help you. Okay stop yelling, you’ll make your throat worse. Since your injury is that serious you will likely need two visits. Honey only irritates it further, I found, although it is good.
Take care and stay well.
I am coughing less today than I was yesterday. I can’t drink milk. It gets my throat all gooky and makes me cough even when I’m not sick. I have a kiddo who is lactose intolerant. I’ve never been tested myself but I avoid drinking milk because I feel like I’m having a bad allergy attack afterward. 🙁
Ang
So sorry about the cough!
Get better!
That is terrible! I had the same type of cough last year, and I was gulping the honey every hour. It worked. Get well, and I miss your articles.
Angela, I hope your cough is better soon! I also suggest you see a chiropractor. Your ribs may be out of place. That can happen with a lot of coughing. Feels MUCH better after they’re adjusted and it’s easier for your muscles to heal.