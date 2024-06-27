Remember Masonisms from Way Back When? Mason Just Turned 18!!!

When Mason was little, I would post Masonisms here in News From the Home Office. Those were the adorable things he would say while growing up. From the mouths of babes! 😉 I posted Mason’s birth story here as well, along with how he was hospitalized 12 days later (see related links below). It all seems like it happened yesterday but (sniff) my baby is all grown up now!!

It took two months of planning and a LOT of whispering but we were able to surprise the heck out of Mason on his birthday last Saturday!! I even had to get Mason’s boss’ phone number from another neighbor (it’s a small town!) so I could make sure Mason wasn’t scheduled to work on his birthday.

A few days before, I’d asked Mason if he wanted to have pizza and sit on the porch, just the four of us (me, Brian, Mason and Max), on his birthday. He said, “Yes. It’s been a busy week. I would really like a quiet birthday.”

Heh…

We had around 30 guests here. Everybody arrived an hour before Mason. Max was keeping Mason busy in town and his job was to not bring Mason here until 5:00 p.m. By that time, we’d all already started scarfing down pizza, wings, and soda.

The biggest surprise guest was Mason’s math tutor of the past eight years! She started tutoring him in Florida when he was just 10 years old and, after we moved to Georgia, she kept tutoring him online. She and her husband drove 11 hours to attend Mason’s party! And, they spent the night so we had a blast with them even after the party ended.

Mason is a pretty shy guy. When he walked in, he was stunned silent as we all yelled, “SURPRISE!” and started singing Happy Birthday to You. Mason then noticed his tutor, Cindy, and a huge smile erupted on his face and he quickly walked toward her. 🙂

A few minutes later, Mason came up, and whispered in my ear, “Was this your idea???”

I replied, “Of course!!!” HA HA HA HA HA!!!

Once Mason started opening his presents, he was THRILLED! He received $800 in cash and checks plus practical items since he just moved into a townhouse in town with Max. (Today, Mason was writing thank you notes to everyone.)

The party was a hoot! There were tons of neighborhood kids here. Brian had even purchased an Elmo pinata. Mason didn’t get a chance to whack it but that was okay. We’d lined all the “kids” up by size (Mason was, of course, last) and one neighborhood girl had a heck of a swing!

We then had cake and everybody sat around, and chatted. It was VERY noisy with that many people!! Around 9:00, things started to quiet down and Max and Mason went back to their townhouse with their friend, Cade.

It was a lot of work and a tremendous success considering everyone who knows Mason knew about the party (including his co-workers) and nobody uttered a word!!! 🙂

