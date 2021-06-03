Play “Name the Scary Bug” and you might win a free book publishing package from Booklocker!

While Florida has hurricanes and alligators, Georgia has a seemingly infinite variety of scary creepy crawly things. We’ve been taking lots of pictures of what we’ve discovered (not only outdoors, but INSIDE as well), and we thought it would be super fun to have a contest today.

The first person who can correctly identify all of the critters in the pictures below will win a free “At Your Service” book publishing package from BookLocker worth $875!!

THE RULES:

1. Submit your answers here:

https://writersweekly.com/contact-angela

2. You need to be specific. Don’t just say “spider” or “cricket.” You need to correctly identify each one. I.e. Don’t write spider. Write what kind of spider it is. (No need for scientific names like Amblyomma americanum. Lone Star tick is fine.) Before you get too excited that we gave one away, none of the pics below are of ticks. Ha ha ha. However, a Lone Star Tick DID bite Brian last week. He’s fine.

3. There is a very tricky “Bonus Bug” below. If you are the first to correctly guess the first 7 bugs AND you guess the “bonus bug,” you’ll win a free book trailer as well! If you incorrectly guess the “bonus bug,” but are still the first to correctly guess the first 7 bugs, you will still win.

4. Please read “the fine print” under the pictures below.

5. If you need a closer view (eeewww!!!), click on each photo.

ARE YOU READY? HERE WE GO!!

Mason found this lovely fellow ABOVE HIS BED!

THE FINE PRINT:

The BookLocker “At Your Service” Book Publishing Package includes interior design, original cover design, assignment of a BookLocker ISBN, barcode, distribution/fulfillment, etc. CLICK HERE to see the package details.

Your manuscript must be ready for review and formatting within one month of notification by BookLocker that you have won. If you have not yet started your manuscript, or if it is not near completion, please don’t enter the contest. Your manuscript won’t be ready on time and you’ll have ruined this opportunity for someone else.

Your manuscript must first be approved for publication by BookLocker. (BookLocker.com will not publish books with bad writing or poor editing, nor ones that violate laws, contain libel or invasion of privacy, feature underage people in sexual situations – even in fiction – or that teach people how to perform illegal acts.)

If BookLocker can’t publish the winner’s book for any of these reasons, their prize will instead be a free print or ebook of their choice from BookLocker.com.

Void where prohibited.

Angela Hoy lives in St. Petersburg, Florida. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

