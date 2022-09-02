“Peter” Peppers (ha ha ha) Are NOT a Gimmick!

Last week, I posted that we were heading out of town to visit the grandbabies. On Thursday night, we received a phone call from our daughter. She said Jack was vomiting when he arrived home from school. One of his friends was out sick that day so it was likely a virus. She had to quickly cancel everything with everybody (including the bounce house).

We didn’t want to get a tummy bug so we cancelled our plans to travel there as well. The next day, Jack’s teacher texted our daughter. Two more of Jack’s classmates caught the virus.

The new date of the party is tomorrow but only some of us will be there. Brian has a dove hunting date with a buddy and Mason is out of town so Max and I will be driving there together. I don’t get to spend much time with him because of his welding job so I’m excited about our road trip together! 🙂

Many of you remember when Max was born. Check him out now!! He’s holding “peter peppers.” I, of course, call them penis peppers.

I bought the seeds on Amazon after seeing pictures. I seriously thought it was a gimmick but, turns out, it’s not! Max picked five of the peppers, sliced them up, put them all on one pizza, and ate the ENTIRE thing!

If I’d done that, I’d be in the E.R…

